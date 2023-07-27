Our juniors' success in Country v City rugby contest

Georgia Cole has capped an impressive representative rugby union season with victory with the Country Girls Under 18s in their City Country clash.
The second-rower was one of a number of our junior rugby stars to feature in the annual City Country fixture at Maitland on the weekend, with Olly Walker in the Under 16s and Reece Matherson in the Under 15s.
Forbes was well represented with a couple of locals in Lachlan Wallace and Ellie Pointon also gaining selection in the Sydney Under 14s boys and girls sides.
Cole, who's also achieving great things in rugby league and was recruited to our Platypi women's team in 2022, said it was a great weekend.
Her Country side got away to an early two-try lead, but City responded with their own two tries and the scores were locked at 10-all for the majority of the game.
Country was able to gain the match-winning try with the clock ticking down and held City out until full time sounded.
"It was a really close game," Cole said.
"It's a bit surreal," she acknowledged of her selection. "I didn't think I could make it that far after only playing footy for two years."
Cole attended trials in Maitland earlier in the year, then secured her spot on the team at the country championships where she donned Central West Blue Bulls colours alongside local teammates Kirby Maslin and Alice Mattiske.
The Under 18s were coached through that campaign by local mentor Amy Townsend.
The local connections are all part of ensuring Cole's enjoying the sport and its opportunities.
"I love it, the (local) team's really good - I love the club," she said.
