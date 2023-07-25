Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Lives in limbo: why locals welcome Parliamentary Inquiry into insurers' flood response

Updated July 27 2023 - 2:47pm, first published July 25 2023 - 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian and Lesley Smith reveal the damage to their home with Federal Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones and Member for Calare Andrew Gee, in Eugowra to pledge a parliamentary inquiry into the insurance response to the flood disasters of 2022.
Brian and Lesley Smith reveal the damage to their home with Federal Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones and Member for Calare Andrew Gee, in Eugowra to pledge a parliamentary inquiry into the insurance response to the flood disasters of 2022.

It's been eight months since Brian and Lesley Smith were airlifted from their Eugowra home with a torrent of water roaring through it - and they want to move back home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.