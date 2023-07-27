Querying your rates? Latest notice reflects increased land value, not council rise

As our ratepayers are all aware the NSW Valuer General recently undertook a revaluation of rated land, and for some landowners there have been some changes in value.
Forbes is not alone in seeing a growth in this area as land values in the Central West have increased by 21 per cent, along with nationwide growth.
We as a Council are limited by legislation as to how much we can increase rates (currently pegged by IPART at 3.8 per cent), unless we seek a special rate variation, which we did not do this year.
Rates are calculated on the value of your land, which is indeed affected by other aspects such as the sales of nearby property.
Landholders received notice of valuation results in February and were provided 60 days to submit an objection.
This period has closed but I am urging any resident with concerns to write to the Valuer General and raise their objection. Some circumstances can allow for a review, so it is definitely worth trying.
If you have concerns regarding your rates it is so important for you to reach out - via phone or make an appointment to see one of our staff members and we can discuss matters personally with you.
If you are having trouble paying your rates you can speak with our rates officer to discuss hardship and support.
We also have a great deal of information on our website, www.nsw.gov.au/council/rates-fees-and-charges which outlines the facts and the process used by the Valuer General to value land.
Many of you may not be aware that rates form less than a quarter of Council's income, and we too are facing the same inflationary pressures, both as a Council and as ratepayers ourselves.
The majority of Council's income comes from government funding - for example to repair state roads, or to build facilities that will benefit the community such as the Multi-Purpose Equestrian Centre and the Spooner Oval project.
Remember Council's contact number is 6850 2300.
Finally, don't forget to cheer on our torchbearers on Monday as they carry the flame honouring 100 years of Legacy.
I, like so many other families in Forbes, have a very personal connection to legacy, and I am honoured to have been chosen.
The relay starts from Rotary Peace Park in Hill Street at 11am, makes its way up to and around the CBD, finishing with the lighting of a cauldron and dedication of a plaque at Club Forbes.
Until next week, take care and God bless.
