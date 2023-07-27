Forbes Advocate
Querying your rates? Latest notice reflects increased land value, not council rise

By Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
July 27 2023 - 3:23pm
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller.
As our ratepayers are all aware the NSW Valuer General recently undertook a revaluation of rated land, and for some landowners there have been some changes in value.

