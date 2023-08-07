Nominations called for 2023 Forbes NAIDOC Awards

As part of this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations, the Forbes NAIDOC Committee aims to recognise the outstanding contributions of local Indigenous people to improving the community or promoting Indigenous issues.
Nominations are now open for the annual NAIDOC Awards and this year there are three categories being;
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said the awards formed part of local NAIDOC Week celebrations which will be held this year from 10am-2pm on Thursday 7 September at the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre.
"The purpose of NAIDOC Week is to celebrate the achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and to foster greater understanding of Indigenous culture," Mayor Miller said.
"Forbes sits proudly on Wiradjuri land, the largest cultural footprint in NSW. We respect elders past, present and emerging and the culture of the Wiradjuri nation.
"We have so many talented and dedicated people of all ages in our community so this is our chance to recognise them for their efforts."
Entries will be judged by representatives from the Forbes NAIDOC Committee.
Nominations close at 5pm on Friday 25 August. Forms can be downloaded from the Forbes Shire Council website at; https://www.forbes.nsw.gov.au/community/wiradjuri-culture
Completed forms can be left at or mailed to Council at 2 Court Street, or emailed to community@forbes.nsw.gov.au
Any queries, or expressions of interest to take part in this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations, can be directed to Council's Community Relations Officer, Sarah Savage on 6850 2300 or community@forbes.nsw.gov.au
