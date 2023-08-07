Forbes Advocate
Nominations called for 2023 Forbes NAIDOC Awards

Updated August 8 2023 - 12:02pm, first published August 7 2023 - 10:49am
Natasha Harris was named Forbes' Indigenous Person of the Year in 2019 and Donna Bliss in 2020. File picture
As part of this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations, the Forbes NAIDOC Committee aims to recognise the outstanding contributions of local Indigenous people to improving the community or promoting Indigenous issues.

