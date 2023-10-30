Forbes Advocate
Home/News/History

From the archives: do you remember the barefoot schoolboy football tour of 1966?

Updated October 31 2023 - 9:00am, first published October 30 2023 - 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karo and Edea from the Papua New Guinea 8 stone schoolboys team with John Schrader. Picture supplied
Karo and Edea from the Papua New Guinea 8 stone schoolboys team with John Schrader. Picture supplied

More than 2000 people gathered at Spooner Oval on July 29, 1966, to see the schoolboys of Forbes take on their counterparts from Papua New Guinea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.