What's on in and around Forbes this week

Friday, August 11
Grab a friend and come down to the Vandenberg Hotel on Friday evening for a meet and greet with Forbes Show representatives and the chance to learn about the opportunities available through the Young Woman (open to young women aged 18 to 24) and Rural Ambassador (open to men and women aged 20 to 29) programs.
Saturday, August 12
The Rotary Ipomoea markets return to Lake Forbes! Grab brekky and a hot coffee before browsing stalls including plants, jewellery, handmade children's clothes, vintage toys, produce and cooking.
Saturday, August 12
Come along and join the fun of vogue dance at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm. All welcome, the current members are happy to share their knowledge with visitors and newcomers. Live music by Phil Redenbach makes this a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon.
Sunday, August 13
Forbes Magpies' Peter McDonald Premiership campaign wraps up this Sunday and they'd love to cap the season with a great day at Spooner Oval. The Magpies take on rivals Parkes in all grades, so head over to the grounds to cheer them on.
Sunday, August 13
Forbes Country Music Club will hold their August muster this Sunday. Our guest artist is Tracey Slater from Murrumbateman, an accomplished performer. Performers are encouraged to attend as always. All styles of music welcome. Lucky door prizes, raffles and Members Draw on the day. All welcome. $5 entry, under 17 free.
Saturday, August 19
The best little show in the west is back! With all our favourite events including two days of showjumping, the fire bucket championships, a Show and Shine sponsored by Shannons and so much more. Pick up your schedules at the library, Isabel's Place, Visitor Information Centre or council - or go onto their facebook page to find out more.
Saturday, August 26
Come along to Victoria Park between 8am and midday and source fresh regional produce and goodies at the monthly farmers markets.
Friday, September 1
The Kelly Gang bush band is coming to Forbes to lead a great night of fun and fundraising. This community and family event is on at the Forbes North Public School hall (York Street) in support of Scripture in schools. You can register online at trybooking.com/CJPYP or pay for your tickets at the door: family tickets are $50 for two adults and four children, or adults are $25 or children 6-17 years $15. This price does include entry and entertainment as well as refreshments on the night - all details online.
Saturday, September 9
Little Wings is a non for profit organisation providing sick children and their families, throughout regional NSW, with free flight and ground transport for treatment. Their first "raise the wings" fundraiser dinner is on in Forbes. Tickets $120 through 123tix.com.au
