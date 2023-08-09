Close run for honours as golfers take to the greens over weekend

The A-Grade set the tone for the majority of the scores. Alf Davies was quite dominant throughout his game to score 71 nett. But Reggie Murray had his own determination and also scored 71 nett. However the win went to Alf who was dismayed at first with his bogey-par-bogey-bogey start. But he focused himself and returned two halves of 39 scratch, with a solid performance on the back-9. Reggie started much better with a run of pars, and excelled early in the back-9 with five straight pars. But he stumbled on the 15th causing him to miss out on count back.