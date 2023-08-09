Close run for honours as golfers take to the greens over weekend

By Short Putt
The weekend supposedly was earmarked for slight wet conditions but the sunshine and warm conditions blew those premonitions away. The golfers followed the forecast to produce dreary scores except for a couple of players who relished the sunshine armed to their task.
The Men's golf event on Saturday was the August Monthly Medal, sponsored by Bernardi's Marketplace. The field comprised 66 men and five Juniors, with many of them focusing on keeping their game together. The course was in good condition and good scores were out there for the taking.
The A-Grade set the tone for the majority of the scores. Alf Davies was quite dominant throughout his game to score 71 nett. But Reggie Murray had his own determination and also scored 71 nett. However the win went to Alf who was dismayed at first with his bogey-par-bogey-bogey start. But he focused himself and returned two halves of 39 scratch, with a solid performance on the back-9. Reggie started much better with a run of pars, and excelled early in the back-9 with five straight pars. But he stumbled on the 15th causing him to miss out on count back.
The B-Grade followed along with mediocre scores, and a count back. Laurie O'Connor was playing alongside Alf Davies and matched his style. His consistent play on the front-9 and some flashes on the back-9 earned him a nett 72. Mike Livingston used his determined pace to keep his score going as he and playing partner scythed through the field. His front-9 was well controlled but a few mishaps on the back-9 meant he finished on 72 nett also and missed out on count back.
The C-Grade scores provided the biggest surprises. The winner was Stevie G who quietly, except when chatting to his playing group, compiled a nett 65 in one of those 'gee that was a surprise' moments. The occasional par and no double-bogeys were the secrets. Runner-up was Harry Quirk with a nett 67. He matched Stevie G on the front-9 with a 43 scratch, but despite a run of steady play to start the back-9 a couple of double-bogeys held him back.
The ball sweep went to 75 nett on count back, going to: 69 - K Sly; 72 - M Walton; 73 - C Hanrahan, L Little, F Donohoe, B Parker, P Cowhan; 74 - K Herbert, P Dawson, S Hayes, G Webb, J Reid; 75 - D Churchill, R Scott, A Dukes, W Gunn, N Ryan, R Baker and B Ashton.
The only visitor was Stuart Hayes (Murrumbidgee GC) back in Forbes again to visit relations. His course memory was still quite good as he managed a 'top 10' in the A-Grade section. Also enjoying the course was a new member, Connor Papp from Wingham GC on the Central Coast NSW. His introduction to the course gave him a base from which he can improve on.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Steve Grallelis; 18th - Reggie Murray, neither of whom managed a '2'. Surprisingly there were only three 2's scored. These were scored by Peter Cowhan and Clayton Alley on the 9th and Jack Dobell on the 3rd. The lack of 2's was not without trying as the NTP's were hotly contested.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was once again scored by an early player which gave the remainder of the field a slim chance. Jack Dobell was the third player in consecutive groups to mark the card, reducing the original distance to a third. And yes, Jack did get his '2', from a distance greater than that faced by the NTP winners.
While the conditions were overall 'quite pleasant' it comes as some surprise that the scores were quite ordinary. Of the 71 players only three recorded a nett score under par, and those were all C-Graders. The best Scratch score was a 1-under round by Caleb Hanrahan, with Head Pro Will close behind on par-72, who bemoaned his poor chipping.
Maybe putting was the culprit for most players. There was talk of a large number of 'Cummins' putts. That is, close shaves but not going in. Bad enough when those putts were for birdie, but quite exasperating when they were for par or bogey. In contrast Stevie G was dropping them in from great length, exasperating his Keno opponents.
The Sunday Stableford Medley was played in lovely conditions, although the scores were very ordinary. It proved to be an 'Alley Family' benefit day, with Anthony the winner on 32 points and Clayton the runner-up on 30 points. Anthony also snared the NTP on the 18th.
Here is the news: The Men's Wallace Cup has reached the Quarter-Finals two games completed and two in jeopardy of a 'coin toss' result. Harry Callaghan managed to somehow outlast Wayne O'Niell but to this day does not know how. He will face Jeff Haley who took a win over Ken Sanderson.
The Trundle Open was played on Sunday 6 August. Quite a few Forbes players attended but unfortunately no results have been received.
For those wanting to try out the latest from Taylor-Made, contact Head Pro Will for a time at the Demonstration Day on Aug 22.
Two important events coming up are the Golf NSW/KENO 2-P Ambrose on Sat 26 Aug, and on Sun 3 Sep a PGA Scramble.
It is crystal ball time: Saturday Aug 12 is a 4BBB Stableford Medley playing for the 'Bob & Daine Doolin Memorial' Trophy. Sunday will have a Stableford Medley.
Saturday 19 Aug is an 18-hole Stableford, and not a Stableford Medley as listed.
Two of the many 'lefties' from the Forbes club featured in last Thursday's twin-towns veterans golf competition with the well organised Allan Rees playing his best for some time leading the way home scoring 40 points from Barry Shine on 38.
Keeping it in the host club of Forbes Brian Clarke was awarded the 'burner' ball taking the highly sought encouragement award.
Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Mick Bond (P), B John Dwyer (P). 11th A Alf Davies (F), B Rob Staples (P). In the twin-towns shield Forbes taking their best six scores from 21 players posted 221 points, Parkes with 14 reps 201 points.
Ball sweep to 35 points. 37 points Les Little (F), Lex Hodges (P), 36 Rob Staples (P), Steve Uphill (F), 35 Alf Davies (F), Jeff Haley (F), Mick Bond (P), Kim Herbert (F).
This week Parkes play host to the twin-towns while Thursday week it is the turn of the West Wyalong club to host the Lachlan Valley Association 18 hole competition.
Last week 15 played the social 12 hole comp with Ted Morgan who is a purple patch of form with his drifting hook drives best with 29 points while next best were Barry Shine and Trevor Toole both on 22.
Everyone is invited to play Tuesday, a social round over 12 holes from 9am and for some coffee after.
Question time - As with all sports competitors have good days and not so good ... so we tell a true story today. A couple of week ago in Grenfell player BP scored a disappointing 22 points for 18 holes. Two days later he partners BC, who isn't in what you would call championship form, in a Forbes club 4BBB to win with 44 points. Yes win.
Questions being asked are they competition players only and not all that keen on social play or using social play for time out in the fresh air? Not sure but two of the best ever playing partners when it comes to any form of golf, win or lose.
By The Roving Reporter
On 2nd August a good field of 21 players tried to win the Blue Skye Outdoor Trophy in a Stableford format.
Jenny Hubbard had the best score of the day with 39 points to take Division Two with the Runner up Robin Lyell on 37 points.
Division One winner with 35 points was Heather Davidson with 35 points with Kerry Stirling having 33 points, runner up on a Countback. NTP 9th Jill Cripps and 18th Heather Davidson.
On Saturday 5th it was a Stroke Event sponsored by Betlands Joinery with 13 ladies taking to the fairways.
Debbie Tilley(25) had a good score to win Division One with 70 Nett and Veronica Rebellato (31) won Division Two with 72 Nett. NTP 9th Jenny Hubbard and 18th Sarah Black.
Monthly Medal Winners were Ev Uphill (1), Debbie Tilley (2), Veronica Rebellato (3) who also won the putting comp with 31 putts.
Forbes ladies travelled to West Wylong for their Open Tournament on Sunday 6th and Lindy Cowhan came home with a trophy for the Division 2 Scratch. Rose Carroll won the Division Two Handicap. Congratulations.
