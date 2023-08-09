From the mayor's desk: be part of Big Map, have your say on sportsground masterplans

Are you coming down to Town Hall on Saturday 12 August to see and be a part of the Big Map?
Run by Disaster Relief Australia - the map will be about 10metres x 20 metres (to fill the Town Hall) and is made up of drone photos ready for you to add information you witnessed during the 2022 floods.
The purpose of this big map is to collect factual and visual accounts of the 2022 floods.
As well as people being able to share their valuable firsthand accounts, the outcome of the Big Map will lead to better preparation, responses and resources in future emergencies.
Agencies who were involved in the emergency response will be adding their contributions on Friday 11 August and the whole community is urged to come along on Saturday.
Please make sure you share your experiences and contribute ideas for our future emergency response.
Just as this year has sped by, this season's crops are coming in quickly with this weather, so Forbes Shire Council's Road Safety officer Mel Suitor will be hosting the Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Days starting at the Central West Livestock Exchange on Thursday 17 August.
Satellite events will be held at Bedgerebong on 29 August, Parkes 30 August, Derriwong 31 August and Trundle on 1 September.
These events are to refresh your knowledge about current regulations for safety and legally moving farm and harvest vehicles and trucks.
Council's draft Sporting Field Masterplans have been completed and are available on our website for public exhibition until 4 September.
Submissions must be in writing, or for any further enquiries please contact Manager of Town Presentation Patrick Woods on 6850 2300.
Finally, it was our absolute delight to host more than 100 primary school aged children to find out more about local government during our celebrations of Local Government Week this week.
Congratulations to all involved it was a fantastic day to help educate our future leaders about what is actually done here by council on a daily basis.
Till next week, God bless and enjoy your weekend.
Phyllis Miller OAM
Forbes Mayor
