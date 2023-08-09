Forbes Advocate
Home/Comment

From the mayor's desk: be part of Big Map, have your say on sportsground masterplans

By Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
Updated August 9 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From the mayor's desk: be part of Big Map, have your say on sportsground masterplans
From the mayor's desk: be part of Big Map, have your say on sportsground masterplans

Are you coming down to Town Hall on Saturday 12 August to see and be a part of the Big Map?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.