Do you know what these signs mean? Know the rules and keep our kids safe

Parking rules around schools are in place to help keep children safe, however, many drivers don't really understand what the most common signs mean.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says the most common parking signs in school zones are 'No Stopping' and 'No Parking' signs.
"The parking rules around schools protect sight distances, provide safe drop off opportunities and minimise confusion where children are crossing roads.
"A 'No Stopping' sign means that the driver of a vehicle must not stop at any time on a length of road or in an area to which the 'No Stopping' sign applies - not for a minute, not for a second, not at all.
"'No Stopping' signs are installed in areas where clear sight is required for safety reasons, such as on the approach or departure to crossings or at intersections.
"Line of sight around schools is critical to both motorists and pedestrians alike. When vehicles obstruct that line of sight, tragedies can occur, particularly with small children who are so difficult to see," Ms Suitor said.
The penalty for stopping in a 'No Stopping' zone in a school zone is $362 and two demerit points.
"A 'No Parking' sign means that you can only stop on a length of road or in an area to which the 'No Parking' sign applies to drop off or pick up passengers. Around schools these are commonly called 'kiss and drop zones'.
"You can't stay in the zone longer than two minutes and the driver has to be within three metres of the vehicle at all times.
"At our local schools these zones are timed in the morning (same as the 40km/h school speed zone times) from 8am to 9.30am - the peak drop off time. Of an afternoon the zone reverts to parallel parking.
"If motorists use the 'No Parking' zones correctly it will improve traffic flow, relieve congestion and create a safer environment," Ms Suitor said.
The penalty for not using a 'No Parking zone correctly in a school zone is $201 and two demerit points.
"So, help keep our local kids safe and abide by the parking signs," Ms Suitor said.
