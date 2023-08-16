League tag, Under 18s fly the Magpies' flag into rugby league finals

The Magpies Under 18s and league tag sides fly the flag for Forbes as the rugby league season finals series begins.
League tag coach Traie Merritt was thrilled to watch his side hold Parkes out right to the end of Sunday's match, with the final score 22-nil, and he has complete faith in his side as they head into this weekend's elimination final.
"It's pretty exciting times considering we haven't been there (finals) for a couple of years - it's pleasing to get back in there and we'll see how we go," he said.
The Spacecats doubled their efforts in the dying stages of Sunday's game but the Magpies held firm - and that was particularly pleasing for their coach.
There have been a few games where the opposition has only scored a try in the dying minutes of the game, seeing his team hold their defence right to the final buzzer was a good indication of their finals readiness.
"It showed on the weekend that the girls are pretty keen," Merritt said.
The victory also made full time celebrations all the sweeter for Jess Ruge, marking her 100th game for the club.
Courtney Hodge was outstanding on Sunday as was Elise Girot-Serplet. India Draper has been a welcome addition to the Forbes team this year too.
"It's been a whole team effort," Merritt said of qualifying for the finals.
Unfortunately Merritt's squad will be missing some of their junior players - due to rugby union finals commitments - as they line up against an unknown Lithgow squad this weekend.
The Under 18s shone late in the game for their 16-12 win in what was a successful day at Spooner Oval for the hosts on Sunday.
Parkes was first to score and Forbes quick to reply for 4-4 where the scores remained locked.
Play was well into the second half by the time Parkes crossed the try-line twice in quick succession to establish a 12-4 lead, only for Forbes to fight back for their own double.
Matt Duke was good with the boot to give the hosts the extra points for victory.
This weekend, the first of the finals series, will be the first time the team has taken on Group 10's Orange Hawks, and coach Brad McMillan acknowledges they've got a task ahead of them.
While it was good to record that final round win over Parkes, the Magpies' success came late in the game, and they'll be looking to step up to show their intentions as finals contenders.
Go the Magpies!
We wish the boys all the very best this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.