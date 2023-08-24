Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

NSW Government for Murray Darling Basin Plan, but against buybacks

Updated August 31 2023 - 10:06am, first published August 25 2023 - 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lachlan River at Cowra in flood time. File picture
The Lachlan River at Cowra in flood time. File picture

The NSW Government will not support further buybacks, NSW Government Minister for Water Rose Jackson has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.