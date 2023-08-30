Magpies, Red Bend qualify eight teams into junior rugby league grand finals

It's all on this Saturday.
It's grand final day for our junior rugby league teams and both Forbes Magpies and Red Bend junior rugby league have teams in the hunt for glory.
Forbes hosted preliminary finals on Saturday, with plenty of action across Spooner Oval and Hughie Wilson, and we can now announce our grand final teams are:
Congratulations to all of you on qualifying for these big games, we wish all our teams the best for Saturday!
The Lachlan District junior rugby league grand finals are on in Parkes this Saturday, September 2, with an 8.30am start.
The only schedule provided for the day is the program of games as per below:
Head north and show them your support!
