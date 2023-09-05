Be part of the fun, get your entries in for Forbes Show

We all love the rides and the showbags, but the Show is so much more fun if you've got entries!
If you've got arts, produce, flowers or cooking you want to enter in the pavilion exhibits, now is the time to do it.
Bring out that Lego creation, crochet project or impressive fleece.
Venture into the garden to see what's looking its best today, or let the kids decorate some biscuits, there's something for just about everyone.
You can check view the full Show schedule online at www.forbesshow.com/schedules or see the Forbes Show NSW.
Go straight over to the Show office today (Thursday) or to the Handicraft Centre in Lachlan Street to get your pavilion entry tickets.
Do you know there are also competitions you can enter on the day? Here's a few!
Each year there are prizes for the following categories:
Names of interested people will be taken in front of the secretary's office from 11.30am on Saturday, with judging from midday. The winner of each section will be announced once all have been judged.
Saturday, September 9
Show us what you've got! Nominate for best mullet at the Forbes Show office - entry costs just $2 - with judging to take place in front of the grand stand at 3.30pm.
Register from 1pm Saturday next to the grandstand, judging from 1.30pm
Dog sections are: cutest, tallest, smallest, waggiest tail or stumpy tail, best leg lifter or squatter, best trick, best outfit, and best dog / owner lookalike
Other pets: cutest, smallest / tiniest, largest, most unusual.
With prizes for 4x4, farm ute, vintage ute, chicks ute, BnS ute and street ute you might as well bring it on down and be part of the show 'n' shine!
Registration starts 9am Saturday, September 9 with judging at 11am. Presentation is 3pm.
Saturday at 3.30pm
This is a fun one! Entry costs $15 on the day (or $10 early entry), vehicles must be road registered and competitors hold a valid Australian driver's licence.
Contact Corey Thompson on 0499 279 690 or Jessica Thompson on 0484 864 065 to find out more.
