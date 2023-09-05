Forbes Advocate
Be part of the fun, get your entries in for Forbes Show

Updated September 5 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:30pm
2022 Forbes Show Young Woman Kelsey Muller congratulates our junior Showgirl and Master Stockman Isabel Pearce and Darby Edgerton, and wonderful runners up Hannah Bray and Dash Gaffney.
We all love the rides and the showbags, but the Show is so much more fun if you've got entries!

