Foxes kick off finals campaign with home game Sunday

Forbes Foxes kick off their finals campaign with a home game this Sunday - and they'd love to see a good crowd at Botanical Gardens to cheer them on.
Our men's soccer side has finished the competition ranked third, and hosts Grenfell in the elimination semi-final this weekend.
Foxes' David Hodge says the squad has their eye on the grand final, and the level of determination is showing with 20 at training even in the off week between the end of the regular season and the start of finals.
The team, led by captain Jack Janetzki, has a solid core who have been with the club for two or three years now.
Their 2023 campaign couldn't have had a better start, with two wins, a draw, and another three successive wins in the seven team competition.
But their time at the top was hit by a series of losses in the second half of the season - on the back of two weeks off with a team bye and general bye.
A return to winning form has come right on time, with the Foxes accounting for Grenfell and then drawing with Parkes Vipers in the final two rounds.
Now's the time to show them some support. Come on down and enjoy live, local soccer, is Hodge's message.
It'll be a good day and a good game, he's confident. 90 minutes of finals football which will go to extra time and penalty shoot-out if needed.
Foxes defeated Grenfell 4-0 a couple of weeks ago, then saw Grenfell rise to beat the competition's top team in Parkes Raptors, although understrength that day, to earn a semi-final start.
"We would love to have a good crowd down there - given the excitement around the Matildas' World Cup campaign," Hodge said.
"We definitely now want to get to the grand final, that's our aim."
Success Sunday will see them one step closer!
