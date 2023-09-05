Netballers welcome Giants' star Sophie Dwyer to Forbes

The Forbes Netball Association recently held an extremely successful regional NetSetGo and Junior Mixed Gala Day with Suncorp Super Netball Giants Superstar Sophie Dwyer attending the day.
Teams travelled from Bathurst, Orange, Young, Narromine and Parkes to join all the Forbes players for a great day of junior netball.
The day opened with 100 players booked into former Australian Diamond Susan Pettit's clinic, with Susan setting the scene for a fantastic and fun day of netball for players aged from 6 years to 12 years.
This is the first time a player of the standard of Sophie Dwyer has attended this far into the region.
Sophie was very popular on the day, as her fans gathered around for autographs and chats.
Sophie is a rising star on the Australian Diamonds scene where she already has four caps, and is a member of the 19-player Australian Diamond squad 2023/2024.
The Australian Diamonds team who won the World Cup, and crowned World Champions recently, was selected from this squad.
Sophie is Australian Diamond 187, and is one of the most exciting players to watch in the Suncorp Super Netball League playing in the shooting circle for the Giants.
Sophie and Susan were accompanied for the day, by Netball NSW Regional Manager Brooke Berg, and Development Officer Emily Williams.
The day was heavily supported by Netball NSW, and the FNA would like to give them a huge thank you for their support.
Thank you also to Forbes Shire Council for preparing Stephen Field courts for the day.
Representative news
The Forbes Netball Association is calling for nominations for representative coaches, assistant coaches and umpires for the 2024 representative season.
Teams to be formed are:
Full details of where the State Titles will be held in Sydney will be announced this week.
All applicants must hold a WWCC number and include that in their application.
Anyone will any enquiries about these positions should contact FNA Coach/Umpire Convenor Robyn Kenny 0407235326.
More details will be announced next week.
Applications will close at the FNA monthly meeting on September 21, and can be emailed to secretary.forbesnetball@gmail.com
