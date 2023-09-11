Platypi 14s triumph in grand final on historic day for club

A season's hard work came together on Saturday when the Forbes rugby 14s triumphed in their grand final against Dubbo Roos.
"They did everything right: they played with their heart on their sleeve and got away with the win," coach David Hodder reflected this week.
The team, many of whom have been part of 12s premiership-winning sides the past two seasons, did go through their season undefeated in a pretty extraordinary effort.
"We were building up to the finals series and everything we've trained for all year they pulled it out in the grand final and played really really well," Hodder said.
"The forwards played terrific and made space for the backs, the backs capitalised on that and scored a lot of really good tries.
"They've trained hard all year and it showed when they were playing a bigger side: they weren't intimidated, they toughed it out really well."
Captain Thompson Hurford was named man of the match and well deserved, powering through for four tries as his team ran away for a 48-5 win.
Hurford, with teammates Snow Hodder and Ash Kennedy, then went on to win their rugby league grand final with Forbes Magpies Under 14s.
The 14s win came on a historic day for Forbes Junior Rugby with all three sides into their grand finals, unfortunately our 12s and 16s couldn't seize the titles from Mudgee and Dubbo respectively, going down on Saturday to finish their season runners-up.
The 12s game clashed with the rugby league under 12s grand final and the youngest Platypi were outnumbered for a good portion of the game.
They couldn't overcome Mudgee's lead in the end.
Dubbo got away to an early lead in the 16s grand final but Forbes came within a try of evening the game up in the second half.
A runaway try to the Roos saw them reestablish their dominance and take the title.
