Platypi 14s triumph in grand final on historic day for club

Updated September 12 2023 - 8:55am, first published September 11 2023 - 1:36pm
A season's hard work came together on Saturday when the Forbes rugby 14s triumphed in their grand final against Dubbo Roos.

