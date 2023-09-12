Free family fun on offer at 2023 Eugowra Show

Come one, come all, Eugowra Show is Saturday, September 16 and the Show Society is working with the community to make it a great family day out.
Saturday promises to be fun-filled with plenty of free activities including Old Kentucky Animal Farm and the brand new Fizzics Education display.
The Eugowra Show Society is providing two ride tickets to each child in Eugowra, and these will be distributed through the schools.
In a new attraction, Fizzics Education will be doing liquid nitrogen shows - fascinating showgoers of all ages with the effects on solids, liquids and gases when rapidly heated and cooled - as well as their hands-on science for curious kids.
Then there are all our traditional favourites to check out: the food and rides in sideshow alley, the yard dog trials and the ring events. Look out for the dog high jump, always a favourite.
Walk through the pavilions and admire the creativity of our local community (did you win any prizes this year?) and make sure you visit the poultry pavilion, sheep and cattle judging.
This year Eugowra is hosting the Group 10 Paraders competition and junior judging so look forward to welcoming additional school students to the show.
Forbes Town Band will be providing entertainment prior to the official opening at 2.30pm, when we will hear the announcement of Eugowra's Young Woman and Rural Ambassador.
Eugowra Public School P and C will be providing free children's activities after the official opening.
The fun continues into the evening, of course, with the demolition derby and the fireworks display.
Eugowra Show Society president Sean Haynes looks forward to the day to showcase the community and bring people together for another great event.
"Over the last nine months the Eugowra Showground Pavilion and Showgrounds have been used by our residents and community in a way that we had not seen before nor had expected," he said in his president's message.
"It has been a tough time for our community since the 14th of November but what was offered at the Eugowra Showground for our community was a safe place for our residents to evacuate to, to be comforted in, to be fed, accommodated and to be provided facilities to allow government agencies and support organisations to be based from to assist us in our recovery.
"As we continue to recover, the Showground continues to be a place to importance by hosting community events and get-togethers, allowing us to come together in a safe and welcoming environment."
