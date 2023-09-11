Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Elise sashed Young Woman at successful 2023 Forbes Show

September 12 2023 - 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Elise Dukes has been named 2023 Forbes Show Young Woman at a successful 147th Forbes Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.