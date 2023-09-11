Elise sashed Young Woman at successful 2023 Forbes Show

Elise Dukes has been named 2023 Forbes Show Young Woman at a successful 147th Forbes Show.
At the Show's official opening on Friday night, President Pip Perry thanked the Show committee and all who had worked to make the two-day event a success.
"Only a few months ago I'd have been standing here in half a metre of water," he said.
"We've had half a metre of water over the entire showground and the trotting track was somewhere between here and Bedgerabong and probably got as far as Condobolin."
The flood disasters of November 2022 left the grounds a mess, but local volunteers alongside BlazeAid had come together to get it ready to welcome visitors to the Show, he said.
Mr Perry also thanked Forbes Shire Council teams for their work on the grounds.
It all paid off Friday and Saturday with Showgoers admiring pavilion entries, enjoying the rides, games and food of sideshow alley.
There were excellent entries in the junior judging, as well as livestock competitions and the yard dog trials attracted competitors from near and far.
Showjumping and ring events made the main arena a busy place all day Saturday and the ute barrel racing kept the crowd ringside in the late afternoon.
Ben Hall Shears was packed all day Saturday with great competition in the NSW Speed Shear and wool handling.
Our roaming entertainers Benny and Kat were everywhere - on stilts and with a very special giant slinky you won't see anywhere else.
Comedy duck races drew delighted audiences every time they ran, the kids loved the reptile display and of course the fireworks were a highlight.
The 147th Forbes Show was officially opened by Cr Steve Karaitiana, who spoke of his life-long love of the community and the local show.
Elise Dukes was named our 2023 Forbes Show Young Woman, and said she's excited to have the opportunity to represent the show and community.
"I'd like to say a big thank you to Susan Earl and Forbes Show Society for giving me this opportunity," Elise said.
"I had the honour of representing Forbes in 2021 as the last ever Showgirl and now I'm very excited to be given the honour moving into the Young Women competition - and to see what the future holds."
Elise, who is the daughter of Andrew and Melissa, is in her final year of study at Bathurst studying a Bachelor of Communications (Public Relations) and a Bachelor of Business Studies.
Show president Pip Perry said the Show was going well, but called on the community to support it to thrive for the future.
"It's only a very small commitment: a couple of meetings a year, a couple of weekends," he said.
"Thank you very much to the members of our committee who have done an outstanding job."
