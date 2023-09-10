Police called to Forbes CBD: three in Orange hospital with stab wounds, one person in custody

A woman is in a critical condition and two men have been hospitalised with stab wounds suffered in Forbes' CBD overnight.
A 19-year-old male is in custody and police are searching for second as their investigations continue, NSW Police have said in a statement released to the Advocate.
Emergency services were called to three people with stab wounds in Rankin Street, Forbes, about 3.30am Sunday, police say.
A 32-year-old woman was air lifted to Orange health service in a critical condition.
Two men, aged 50 and 51, have also been taken to Orange hospital for treatment.
Officers from Central West Police District were told the three were stabbed after an argument with two men, NSW Police said.
A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with use offensive weapon as well as three counts of intimidate police. He was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Monday.
Police investigations are ongoing and they are searching for a second man.
