Police called to Forbes CBD: three in Orange hospital with stab wounds, one person in custody

Updated September 10 2023 - 9:39pm, first published 8:55pm
A woman is in a critical condition and two men have been hospitalised with stab wounds suffered in Forbes' CBD overnight.

