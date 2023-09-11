Forbes Advocate
Grazing to celebrate fifth birthday in style down the Lachlan

Updated September 11 2023 - 9:40pm, first published 8:06pm
Grazing Down the Lachlan returns this Saturday, September 16, and our own Brendan Sheldrick is creative director.
Celebrating its fifth year in 2023, Grazing Down the Lachlan returns to Forbes this Saturday 16 September - celebrating and showcasing the region's food, culture, art, entertainment and history.

