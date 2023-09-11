Grazing to celebrate fifth birthday in style down the Lachlan

Celebrating its fifth year in 2023, Grazing Down the Lachlan returns to Forbes this Saturday 16 September - celebrating and showcasing the region's food, culture, art, entertainment and history.
550 'Grazers' (guests) are expected on site at Gum Swamp for an epic long lunch celebrating produce from Central West NSW, prepared by local restaurateurs and caterers.
The committee is thrilled to have Brendan Sheldrick onboard as Creative Director to inject a new and local perspective on Grazing 2023's six course menu.
"Each year we change up certain elements of the event format - and 2023 is no different," said Secretary of the Grazing Down the Lachlan committee, Olivia Turner.
"In addition to a Greek-inspired menu, Grazers will also enjoy local wines, beer and non-alcoholic beverages at each station and be entertainment by musicians, dancers and interactive art on site."
While the dishes are kept secret until the day, Brendan will draw inspiration from the food, culture and takeaway shops of early Greek migrants to the Forbes district for this year's menu.
"Grazers can expect some beautiful, simple Greek flavours where the produce is the hero, as well as woodfire cooking, pastries and sweets - a bit of a nod to Australian / Greek cafe and takeaway culture," Brendan said.
"I'm hoping Grazers can relax, enjoy the beautiful beverages and produce the Central West region has to offer, and experience beautifully cooked, Greek-inspired dishes in a pretty special place."
What makes this dining experience a truly unique is the underlying commitment to delivering a no-waste, environmentally responsible event.
Every Grazer is supplied with an event bag made locally by Woolerina from recycled fabric, which contains an enamel plate, recycled cutlery, a lanyard, menu map, and a napkin made from donated linens.
Grazers are transported out to site by bus to minimise the impact on the natural environment and are then free to wander along the two-kilometre bush track between six stations offering delicious food with a matched beverage.
At the final station, Grazers are encouraged to donate these items back to Grazing to be used again.
"Grazing Down the Lachlan simply wouldn't happen without the dedication of our hard-working committee and the assistance of our many volunteers who assist on the day, but also pre and post event," Olivia said.
"Without them, Grazing would not be the amazing and well respected event it continues to be."
To find out more, head to www.grazingdownthelachlan.com.
