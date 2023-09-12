Second man charged after alleged stabbing in Forbes CBD

A second man has been charged over an alleged assault in Forbes on the weekend.
A 22-year-old man is to face Parkes court on Tuesday on three counts of wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and other charges.
This follows the arrest of a 19-year-old man on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Rankin Street about 3.30am on Sunday, following reports three people had been stabbed.
Officers attached Central West Police District attended and found three people with stab wounds.
Police have been told they were involved in a verbal altercation before they were allegedly stabbed.
A 32-year-old woman was airlifted to Orange Health Service with critical injuries where she underwent surgery and remains in a stable condition.
A 50-year-old man was taken to Orange Health Service in a serious condition.
A 51-year-old man was taken to Forbes Hospital before being transferred to Orange Health Service in a stable condition.
A 19-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Forbes Police Station where he was charged with use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence and three counts of intimidate police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm.
He appeared before Parkes Local Court on Monday, September 11, where he was given conditional bail to appear before Forbes Local Court on Tuesday, September 19.
As part of inquiries, a 22-year-old man was arrested after attending Parkes Police Station about 3pm yesterday Monday, September 11.
He was charged with three counts of wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, three counts of use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.
The man was refused bail to appear before Parkes Local Court today, Tuesday 12 September 2023.
