League legend Robbie Farah our R U OK Day guest

Forbes Shire Council is hosting a community event this Thursday 14 September to support R U OK? Day.
Special guest rugby league legend veteran Robbie Farah, will speak at the gathering and will then meet and greet those in attendance.
R U OK? Is an organisation that encourages people to start the conversation, to ask if you are okay, listen, encourage action and check in. A conversation can change a life.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM enthusiastically supports the goals of the organisation.
"You don't need to be an expert to reach out - just a good friend and listener," she said.
Numerous stalls such as Yoorana Gunyah, Boys to the Bush and the Domestic Violence Committee for example, and a number of activities will be at the community event including a barbecue lunch.
The RU OK? Community event starts at 10am and finishes at 2pm.
Farah is a rugby league legend who has played 247 games for the Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs in the National Rugby League (NRL).
He grew up in the western suburbs of Sydney, where he began playing rugby league, and eventually joined the Balmain Tigers junior representative team. Robbie quickly showed promise as a player and was soon signed by the Wests Tigers.
Farah made his NRL debut for the Wests Tigers in 2003 as hooker. He quickly established himself as one of the best young players in the league, winning the 2005 NRL Premiership with the Wests Tigers and in 2006, he was selected to play for NSW in the State of Origin series. Robbie played in all three matches of the series and helped NSW to a series victory.
Robbie continued to play at a high level for the Wests Tigers over the next several years, earning several awards and honors along the way. In 2007, he was named the Dally M Hooker of the Year, and he was also named the Wests Tigers Player of the Year.
Robbie was named to the NSW State of Origin team again in 2008 and 2009, and he played in all six matches over the two series.
In 2010, Robbie captained the Wests Tigers and led the team to the NRL Grand Final, where they lost to the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Robbie continued to lead the Wests Tigers over the next few years, and in 2012 he was named the Dally M Hooker of the Year for the second time.
