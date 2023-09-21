Forbes Motor Show returns on the long weekend and the entries are already rolling in

The October long weekend is almost on us and in Forbes that means it's time to start your engines and get yourself to South Circle Oval.
The Forbes Motor Show is back on Sunday, October 1 and anticipation is building.
Ian 'Bart' Batholomaeus from the Forbes Motor Show committee says there are more than 30 trophy categories once again.
"We are building up for another fantastic year," he said.
"We've already started to get a few early entries, we're expecting a good number of display vehicles again."
The 2022 event was a cracker: the oval parked up with gleaming vehicles and Bart estimating some 4000 came through the gates to appreciate the displays.
They are many and varied: a whole range of cars of every era and style as well as trucks, motorbikes, antique machinery - there's nothing to stop you bringing the boat down.
"Anything that can be put on display, really," Bart said.
There will also be children's amusements including a jumping castle to keep the kids happy.
You'll be able to get a barbecue, or grab something to eat and drink from on-site vendors.
Entrants start rolling onto the site from 8am, with spectators welcome from 10am and entry remains just a gold coin donation.
The event traditionally wraps up by 2pm, so you can go home and get settled for the grand final.
The Motor Show is now an established event on the local calendar, standing alone since it was initiated to compliment the first Ben Hall Festival.
It was so successful the group decided to keep it going.
All the proceeds from the day is distributed to local charities and this year Forbes Lions were one of the recipients.
Forbes and District Lions Club president Neil Lambert and secretary Peter Bright said funds would be used for local flood relief.
Our local Lions club continues to distribute disaster relief to those affected by the flood events of November 2022.
You can contact Peter Bright on 0419463803 to find out more: you will need your Disaster Registration (DD) Number.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.