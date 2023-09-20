Forbes five go from St Laurence's to Polding together and bring home bronze

Five St Laurence's students are celebrating a successful school rugby season with bronze medals from the PSSA carnival - and one student selected for the NSW team.
Matthew Wallace, Charlie Howe, Beau Wheeldon, Oscar Cronin and Lennox Hurford went all the way from Forbes to Polding together.
The boys were first selected for the Wilcannia-Forbes diocese team, and trialled against teams from all over the State at our own South Circle Oval for the chance to go further.
With players from as far afield as Armidale and Lismore the five from Forbes still stood out, and were shortly after off to Camden to go into camp with their Polding teammates.
The boys had two days to get to know their teammates and get in some training before setting in for three days of competition at the NSW PSSA carnival.
Day one saw them start their campaign with a 14-7 win over Sydney West in what was a good match.
"We were nervous and excited but after we got a few tries our nerves went away and we started having fun and getting excited," the boys told the Advocate.
Two more wins saw Polding top of their pool and through to the quarter finals, where they had another win.
Combined Independent Schools proved too strong in the semi-final but Polding were in the play-off for third against rivals McKillop.
The Forbes boys rated this their best team performance, and they triumphed to come home with bronze.
Matthew Wallace was then selected for the Under 12s NSW Primary School Sports Association team.
