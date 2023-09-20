Forbes Advocatesport
Forbes five go from St Laurence's to Polding together and bring home bronze

September 21 2023 - 9:50am
St Laurence's Polding rugby representatives Beau Wheeldon, Oscar Cronin, Lennox Hurford, Matthew Wallace, Charlie Howe. Picture supplied
Five St Laurence's students are celebrating a successful school rugby season with bronze medals from the PSSA carnival - and one student selected for the NSW team.

