Art shows kindness, generosity as Eugowra rebuilds

Eugowra's Fat Rock Cafe has reopened ... and hanging on the wall is a reminder of the generosity that has been shown to the community in the past 10 months.
In the wake of the flood devastation of 14 November, 2022, artist Tracey Mackie put her work "Malin" up for auction to raise funds for the Eugowra flood appeal.
"Malin" is a Scandinavian name meaning "strong little warrior".
Diana Frost put in the highest bid to support the community and won the auction ... and then decided this strong little warrior needed to be in Eugowra.
She reached out to cafe owner Judd McKenna to ask if they could be Malin's caretakers when they reopened.
"We would be honoured," Judd replied.
The day has come. The former Escort Rock Cafe, which had chest-high water through it, has reopened as the Fat Rock Cafe and Bakehouse to the delight of both locals to our district and visitors.
Diana and Tracey both came to Eugowra for the presentation in September and you'll now see Malin on the wall of the cafe.
"It is the generosity of Tracey, Diana and the many many many others that has helped ease the pain of our community and assist with the long rebuild," Judd said in a post to the cafe's Facebook page.
