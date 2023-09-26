Our soccer juniors the winners with first Forbes Challenge Cup success

Canberra United has claimed the first Forbes Challenge Cup 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out.
The women's A League pre-season game against Western Sydney Wanderers was played out on Saturday at Botanical Gardens, and the scores were locked at nil-all at the end of the regular game time.
The shoot-out capped a huge day of football action on the local field, with local juniors having the opportunity to meet the professionals, train with the visiting clubs and compete through the day.
Forbes and District Soccer Club president Paul Browne described the much-anticipated event as "fantastic" and there is no doubt there'll be more than a few kids working on their ball skills through the holidays.
"I think it was very inspiring - I know what it's given my daughter," Paula said.
Getting these professional teams to Forbes for a pre-season contest has been a long time in the making - the event actually postponed for a year due to the 2022 floods much to everyone's disappointment.
But watching Lachlan United juniors rush onto the field to celebrate Canberra's hard-fought win made it all worth it.
They were particularly thrilled when captain Michelle Heydon, who has played for the Matildas, high fived every one of the juniors as well as her team.
The penalty shoot-out that saw Canberra claim the inaugural Forbes Challenge Cup came at the end of a huge day of football action at Botanical Gardens but the kids' enthusiasm hadn't waned.
In fact, they were keen to run races with Canberra United after the main game's conclusion.
There'd been action on site from 8.30am with coaching and games for the kids thanks to Sydney Wanderers' community coaching team, and young players had the chance to get autographs from some of the A League stars.
Local juniors were able to help out with that coaching and gain invaluable experience, Paula said, with the day also focusing on the development of locals.
The day's competition began with match-ups between Lachlan United teams representing our local area and visiting teams from Dubbo, Canberra Croatia and Orange.
On another field, NSW Country Under 14s and Under 16s girls sides were in training as they prepare for the national championships.
Forbes' Josie Mckenzie and Parkes' Indianna Kennedy have been selected in the NSW Country under 14s in just one example of the junior soccer talent coming up through the ranks.
Providing these opportunities and pathways has been a long-term effort for Forbes and District Soccer Club, Paula confirmed.
Connecting them to some of their heroes in the sport on the weekend was another step.
Paula paid tribute to coach Doug Mckenzie for his hard work and advocacy over a number of years to provide these opportunities for the juniors of Forbes as well as surrounding communities.
"These opportunities don't just happen," she said. "(Doug) really does so much work."
Botanical Gardens looked an absolute picture on the day, drawing compliments, and Paula thanked Forbes Shire Council for their support in presenting the field in such outstanding condition.
They're now looking of course to more training opportunities and to making the Forbes Challenge Cup a regular fixture on the Liberty A League pre-season calendar.
Welcome news to all our young soccer fans, we're absolutely certain!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.