Fundraiser bowls for fun Saturday as major fours contest heats up

Competition is heating up for one of the last major lawn bowls competitions for 2023 with play well under way for the Major Fours title.
Last Saturday two games draw plenty of support an indication to the popularity of the sport in Forbes at present. At the end of the day all combinations left have support. However, it is felt the Bruce Williams four are slight favourites.
Denny Byrnes led with Bob Grant 2nd for Geoff and Bruce Williams winning 20-14 over another fancied four, Alf Davies, Shayne Staines, Greg Gunn and Robert 'Bert' Bayley last weekend.
The first third of the clash indicated a close game, 3-all after three, 6-all after seven, 13-12 after 14. Bruce Williams called the right shots in the run home to win the last seven ends 7-2.
A two on the last of the scheduled 21 ends had lead Sid Morris, 2nd Cliff Nelson, 3rd Lyall Strudwick and skip Scott McKellar winning 17-16 over Kerry Roach, Terry Molloy, Bruce 'Poss' Jones and Jeff Nicholson.
It appeared early that the 'bowling gods' were with the Nicholson four who led 14-1 after nine ends. They continued to lead before the fateful end, 14-11 after 14, 16-14 after 19 with the McKellar four reacting to the challenge scoring 3-0 on the last two ends.
With the win the McKellar four sit in the final awaiting the result of the match between the Williams combination who are set to play Viv Russell, Brett Davenport, Robert 'Pooch' Dukes for skip Mitch Andrews. Bring it on, great games ahead.
SATURDAY PLAY - Scheduled for this Saturday will be competition 'Barefoot Bowls' organised by a group of students from Red Bend College. Play will be from 11am-1pm between teams of four, green fees $10. Sausage sizzle BBQ, raffle, fund raising during the day.
Beginners as well as regular bowlers most welcome. Nominate at the club in teams of four or individual names. Funds raised go to the Santa Teresa community near Alice Springs.
Draw for the A and B Pairs has been made and is on the board at the club. Play for the main part of the first round by October 15 which can take part any day except Monday or Tuesday. Club uniform preferred.
One not to be missed ... the Don Drabsch Memorial set down for Saturday October 28. He was the gentleman's man on and off the green, and he could bowl.
Don's family with son-in-law Scott 'Scooter' Andrews are at the helm have advanced plans well in hand organising a bumper day of friendship and bowls open to all members.
Play will be 3-bowl pairs for prize-money of $4000, 1st $1400, 2nd $900, 3rd $620, 4th $400, 5th $200. Round winners $160. Can only win one prize-money. Play in club uniform or creams, format 2x12 ends AM, 1x12 ends PM. Cost $70 per team includes lunch and deserts. Noms to club sheet or andrews407@bigpond.com or phone Scooter' 0409511459 or Sport and Recreation Club 68521499. Noms close October 14 or when full.
Sponsors Central West Bowling Insurance Brokers (BCI); Austasia Animal Products; Advanced Animal Nutrition; Bernardi Marketplace; RMB Matthew Williams Lawlers and the Drabsch family.
SOCIAL BOWLS - A mix of scores last WEDNEDSAY morning where card draw winners were Jim Maloy and Alf Davies in a canter with a 30-7 win over Terry Molloy and Cliff Nelson in 18 ends. They had it won at 17-2 after nine.
Barry White and Michael Coles also finished well winning 20-12 over Peter Mackay and Dale Scott in 20 only leading 10-8 after 10. It was a lot easier for John Browne, Fred Vogelsang and skip Rick Stewart winning 19-7 in 16 over Tania Elsley, Bill O'Connell and Barry Shine who trailed 9-5 after eight.
Other games were closer, none more so then the 17-15 win by 'super lead' John Baass and Annette Tisdell in 18 ends over Geoff Coles and John Gorton with the score 10-all after 12. A four on end 13 contributed to the win.
Holiday 'boy' Trevor Currey was hot on the green leading for Scott McKellar in winning 18-15 in 17 over Bill Looney and Lyall Strudwick after it was 11-all at 10. In the last Paul Doust and Tony Bratton had all the answers winning 28-20 in 22 over Bill Scott and Kerry Dunstan who was happy to have 'on down the back'. The winners led 19-8 at half time. The Bill's were in-club winners, Bill Scott and Bill O'Connell.
Play on THURSDAY afternoon for the $600 jackpot attracted 22 players with first winning rink to No 9, Ivan Hodges and Al Phillips winning 20-13 in 22 over John Baass and Denny Byrnes. They finished best, behind 6-9 after 11.
Second winners were Tara-Lea Shaw and Cliff Nelson scoring a 23-19 win over Mick Merritt and Laurie Crouch, also in 22 as was the case for all games. Another pairing to finish strong after it was 11-all after 12.
Dan Wright and Glenn Kearney took the right grass to win 24-15 over Terry Molloy and Viv Russell. It was 11-7 after 11 then 14-all at 18 ends. To finish Dan and Glenn scored a three on the second last then to finish with a five shooting the score out.
Bob Grant took no coaching leading for Peter Hocking to win 19-15 over Darryl Griffith and 'Poss' Jones leading 13-5 after 11. In the last Ron Thurlow and Lyall Strudwick won 20-17 over 'Bessy' Besgrove and Dale Scott coming from 9-13 down at half time. Resting touchers to Tara-Lea Shaw, Peter Hocking and Laurie Crouch. Raspberries to Bob Grant, Peter Hocking, Terry Molloy and Lyall Strudwick.
SUNDAY morning resulted in four games for the $180 jackpot which was won by Peter Mackay, Al Phillips, John Cutler and Cliff Nelson. Also winning were Mick Merritt and Dale Scott in the in-house draw.
Resting touchers Kerry Roach, Viv Russell, 'Pooch' Dukes while raspberries had a day off.
Seventeen ends had 'Bessy' Besgrove and Dale Scott winning 18-16 over Alan Hilder and Kerry Roach. 4-all after five, 10-all after 10 prior to an exciting finish. They won off the green but on it Peter Mackay and Al Phillips put the cleaners through John Cutler ad Cliff Nelson winning 15-7 in 16 leading 7-3 at the drinks break.
Geoff Coles and 'Pooch' Dukes kept their nerve to win 21-13 over Peter Greenhalgh and Brett Davenport in 16 after it was 9-all after eight. Five on the last two ends sealed the win. Mick Merritt and Viv Russell proved a good combination to win 19-13 over Graeme Riley and 'Bert' Bayley slightly in front 9-6 after eight of 16 ends.
LADES - A couple of games in pairs for the 'girls' where Sue Smith and Irene Riley won a close match in 16 ends over Pam Parsons and Lesley Dunstan. 7-all after seven and 11-all after 10 before 17-15 at full-time.
In the other game Carmel Murray and Robyn Mattiske 'stole the show' winning 17-4 over Terese Davis and Ann Mackay who could only win four of the 13 ends played.
Any lady, young or senior interested in game of bowls is invited to play any Wednesday morning. While talent is needed for the beginner it's not all that hard, only major rule, keep the small ring on the inside. Simple.
AT THE CLUB
