Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Raptors claim grand final glory but Forbes Foxes celebrate their successes

September 27 2023 - 8:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Our Forbes Foxes are runners up in the Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association 2023 competition after a grueling grand final loss to Parkes Raptors on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.