Permits required: Bush Fire Danger Period starts Sunday, October 1

The Rural Fire Service has announced Forbes, Parkes, Lachlan and Weddin Local Government Areas in the Mid Lachlan Valley Team area will commence the Bush Fire Danger Period on 1 October 2023.
RFS Acting District Manager Scott Baker says that's in line with most of the State.
"During the Bush Fire Danger Period, landowners and land managers are required to obtain a Fire Permit from their local RFS brigade before lighting any fires, including hazard reduction burns," Acting District Manager Baker said.
"Before you light a fire, it's critical that you check weather conditions are acceptable for safe burning and that you have the necessary precautions and equipment in place.
"With the Fire Danger Period commencing, Fire Permit holders are required to let fire authorities and their neighbours know at minmnum 24 hours before lighting up.
"You must notify your intention to burn by visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify or calling Mid Lachlan Valley Team Fire Control Centre on (02) 6852 5600.
"Never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape, it is essential to call Triple Zero (000) immediately so that emergency services can respond and minimise the damage."
Acting District Manager Baker said fuel loads remain high across the Mid Lachlan Valley Team and it is so important that land managers and residents are prepared and remember that bush and grass fires can start any time.
"While our firefighters are doing what they can, preparation is a shared responsibility and home and landowners need to prepare their properties too," he said.
"This means doing simple things like creating firebreaks on your property, cleaning your gutters, removing combustibles from your yard, ensuring hoses can reach all corners of your property and updating and discussing your bush fire survival plan, so you know what you will do if fire threatens.
"The RFS website provides Bush Fire Survival Plan and Farm Fire Plan guides that contain helpful information about preparing and what to do in the event of a fire.
Information about hazard reduction burning, obtaining permits and required notification is available on the RFS website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/BFDP
