Permits required: Bush Fire Danger Period starts Sunday, October 1

September 27 2023 - 3:13pm
The Bush Fire Danger Period starts October 1 and permits are required for any fire, including hazard reduction. Notify RFS before lighting up, never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape, call Triple Zero (000) immediately. Picture NSW RFS
The Rural Fire Service has announced Forbes, Parkes, Lachlan and Weddin Local Government Areas in the Mid Lachlan Valley Team area will commence the Bush Fire Danger Period on 1 October 2023.

