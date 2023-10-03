Handicraft Centre celebrates great year with support for community

It's been a busy year for the Forbes Handicraft Centre and so they've been able to put the proceeds back into the community - and organisations that support it.
The Handicraft Centre, which is volunteer run from their Lachlan Street store front, has made donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Jane McGrath Foundation to support our local breast cancer nurse, and Care West Lodge in Orange.
They've also been able to support Royal Far West, the Eugowra community and Craft on the Creek, the town band, museum and Calarie Hall.
The Centre was created more than 50 years ago and its charter is to pour the profits back into our community: this year's success has all been thanks to the Centre's members and the community.
"It's going really well, and the support from our local community is great," president Deidre Quirk said.
Visitors to town are also very supportive, especially with the centre now opening on Sunday mornings.
The centre itself has been the beneficiary of funding from Bernardi's Community Chest and Forbes Shire Council's community funding program.
It's enabled them to put up new signage and improve things in store, and if you'll visit you'll see that they've opened up another room to shoppers.
They've introduced some quality pre-loved children's wear and are stocking a small section of craft supplies such as knitting needles and cottons.
The vintage collectibles introduced last year continue to be a drawcard alongside the regular offerings of baking, preserves and all sorts of hand-made items and toys.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.