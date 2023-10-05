What's on in and around Forbes this October

October 3 to October 8
Join Forbes Country Music at Bedgerabong Showgrounds. Come for the music, the poets breakfast, walk-up artists, market stalls and entertainment.
Saturday, October 7
Join our friendly local new vogue dancers at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm. All welcome. Live music from Phil Redenbach, ladies please bring a plate to share for afternoon tea.
October 7
Bring your chairs and rugs to Lake Forbes for sunset for a magical evening being bedazzled and mystified by our roving magicians. Gates open at 4:30pm. Register for your free tickets online 123tix.com.au
October 7
Join Boys to the Bush on this night of nights to celebrate all the young lives they are changing, and support their work in the future. Tickets online at https://forbes-gala-ball.raisely.com/ by September 28.
October 14 and 15
Eight very different gardens will be showcased in Forbes Horticultural Society and Garden Club's open gardens weekend. Number 1 is the Forbes Riverside Community Gardens which will be open at 9.30am each day to get your garden map and entry wristbands - $20 covers entry to all gardens. All other gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm on each day.
Saturday, October 14
Book this one in for a great day trackside! Forbes Jockey Club's Spring Races boast a six-race program as well as Fashions on the Field and a great day on course. Why not hire a marquee site to guarantee your spot trackside? Or get a group together and purchase a sponsorship package with canapes and drinks? Email forbesjockeyclub@bigpond.com for more! A bar, canteen and coffee van will be in operation on the day. Bookmakers will be on course. Gates open at 11:30am.
Saturday, October 14
Trundle will once again welcome your Arrival to celebrate all things ABBA at Berryman Oval on October 14. Australia's only and original ABBA festival, it's a day packed full of family-friendly entertainment - headlined by Bjorn Again. Keep in mind wifi services will be limited so make sure you come prepared with cash. Gates open at 12pm.
Saturday, October 21
The Forbes Teddy Bear's Picnic returns, celebrating Children's Week at Lions Park from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, October 21. Circus Box will be joining Forbes Shire Council's Youth Action Team for this event, with mime, acrobatics, giant bubbles and much more. This event is proudly funded by the NSW Government.
Saturday, October 21
Are you ready? The Forbes Rodeo is back! The thrills and spills, action and entertainment return. Further details to come.
Saturday, October 28
Start testing those signature dishes and seasoning the barbecue, the National BBQ Championships are coming to Forbes this October. It's all happening at Grinsted Oval from midday on the big day. Get your entries in online now!
Saturday, November 4
Gather your friends and book a table as Taste on Templar returns in 2023. Tables will be covered with crisp tablecloths and decorated with flowers, native greenery and something sparkling. Templar Street will be dotted with pop-ups where patrons will find local and regional wines, boutique beer, cider, soft drinks and water. Patrons will be encouraged to meet new friends and gather with old mates in this wonderful casual environment. This year the Committee has decided to make donations to the Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes for the Women's Refuge and Homelessness and a donation to the Forbes Branch of Can Assist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.