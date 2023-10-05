What's on in and around Forbes this October

Gather your friends and book a table as Taste on Templar returns in 2023. Tables will be covered with crisp tablecloths and decorated with flowers, native greenery and something sparkling. Templar Street will be dotted with pop-ups where patrons will find local and regional wines, boutique beer, cider, soft drinks and water. Patrons will be encouraged to meet new friends and gather with old mates in this wonderful casual environment. This year the Committee has decided to make donations to the Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes for the Women's Refuge and Homelessness and a donation to the Forbes Branch of Can Assist.

