Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Soil carbon solution now in the ground

October 8 2023 - 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loam co-founders Guy Webb and Tegan Nock with Wirrinya farmer Steve Nicholson.
Loam co-founders Guy Webb and Tegan Nock with Wirrinya farmer Steve Nicholson.

Farmers and agronomists have gathered in a paddock near Forbes to learn about what's being described as "a game changer" for the industry - and for all of us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.