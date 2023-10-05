From vintage to sporty, economical to mighty, Forbes Motor Show had it all

South Circle Oval was transformed into a gleaming field of vehicles on Sunday for the 2023 Forbes Motor Show.
Cars on display ranged from a 1935 Austin Seven to a Corvette with less than 400km on the clock, with Ian Bartholomaeus from the organising committee pleased with the turn out from trucks to motorbikes and of course the spectators.
There were some 200 entries, and an estimated 2500 people through the gates.
Champion of Show went to Anthony Ireland's HK ute.
"It was a really good day," 'Bart' said, expressing his appreciation to all sponsors, car clubs, vehicle owners and visitors who made the day a success.
Of interest was the Goggomobil touring group, who won best club display.
Impressively, they displayed each of the five models of Goggomobil made in Australia from the sporty little Dart to the Carry All van. The van won the day's people's choice award.
Robert Billiards, whose family had four Goggomobils on display, said they were attracting a lot of interest.
His first car was a Dart, in 1964, and his wife Cathy had one of the sedans.
"It was unique, an Australian design - running on German chassis and engine, and they just look good," he said. "There weren't many cars that looked as good as the Dart."
He got back into them years later, when a friend took him along to a car yard where there were indeed a number of Goggomobiles, in pieces.
Robert spotted a Dart body just like the one he used to own, snapped it up, and the rest is the story of a shared family passion.
