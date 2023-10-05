Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

From vintage to sporty, economical to mighty, Forbes Motor Show had it all

October 5 2023 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Circle Oval was transformed into a gleaming field of vehicles on Sunday for the 2023 Forbes Motor Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.