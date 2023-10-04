Dwyer's eagle helps on way to monthly medal win

By Short Putt
Labour Day weekend had plenty to offer with grand finals in NRL and AFL, a long weekend for family fun, the October Monthly Medals and very hot temperatures and hot winds. Through all this the golfers performed well, concentrate don their game then rushed home to the tele viewing.
Saturday played the October Monthly Medal, sponsored by Forbes Concrete, even though it was the last weekend in September. The field comprised 61 men and 1 Junior, with all of whom played well enough for some closely contested medals.
The A-Grade had Charlie Dwyer take the honours with a 69 nett. He had an indifferent front-9 but a par back-9 helped by an eagle on the 15th and birdie to finish. Runner-up was Brad Ashton on 71 nett. He almost always plays well but it is not often he manages to score a prize. He was in total command on the front-9, turning 1-under was tidy on the back-9 with minor hiccups on 11 and 12. One day he shall crack the main prize.
The B-Grade was a close contest. Fonz Melisi played to his handicap on the front-9, but came to light on the back-9 where a few pars allowed him to finish on nett 68. Runner-up was Jeff House with 69 nett. He was definitely hunting a medal on the front-9, and also chasing the Keno ticket. The back-9 had a few stumbles, not the least of which was a triple-bogey on the 17th after a great drive past the grass mounds. This cost him with a final score of 69 nett.
The C-Grade was a runaway win for Lachlan Alley, and the best score of the day. A balanced round of 45 scratch on each half ensure a very hot 66 nett finish. It was steady play all day after a very early start, with no real highlight holes. Runner-up was Frank Hanns with a creditable nett 71. His front-9 was not encouraging, and not helped by a 'Bo Derek' on the 7th. But the back-9 was better, finishing with a '2' that gave him a count back win over Ross Williams.
The ball sweep went to 74 nett on count back, going to: 70 - K Sanderson; 71 - M Inder, I Bown, R Williams, G Falvey, K Herbert; 72 - M Haley, S Betland, B Chandler; 73 - N Duncan, R Webb, B Thomas, P Grayson, K Tyne; 74 - M Livingston, T Cogswell, P Dawson.
The visitors included Steven Neal & Ed Cummins (Wentworth) and Scott Galloway (Trentham, Vic) who was here to meet and play with his mates.
The NTP's went to: 9th - John Betland; 18th - Harry Callaghan, both of whom managed their 2's. There were only twelve 2's scored, with the A-Graders most prolific on the 18th and the B-Graders on the 9th. Frank Hanns was the only C-Grader scorer of a '2', which he achieved on the 18th.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was scored by a very fine shot, but with some trepidation. The player indicated that on many previous occasions he thought he had it, only to be beaten by a later player. But this week Niel Duncan held onto the honour, after his shot to 1.00 metre was the only name on the card and scared all the others away. His '2' was just reward, but his only good hole all day.
Despite the forecast hot conditions the field was spread evenly through the day. Many players timed their round to ensure they finished in time to settle into the Golfie and watch the AFL Grand Final. And of course they needed to re-hydrate after negotiating the hot conditions across the course.
Some players were emulating the scoring by those participating in the Ryder Cup. For whatever reason, Al Rees had empathy with the American players. He, just like them, had many putts that shaved the hole but did not drop. If they had dropped he would have been in contention for the Medal, and also saved the embarrassment of losing the Keno ticket.
Once again there were good shots and bad shots. Some of the good shots included eagles on the 15th by Charlie Dwyer, and two eagle son the 6th by Kim Herbert and Steve Betland.
The bad shots were strongly represented on the 7th hole, where there were seven 8's, a '9' and two 'Bo Derek's' scored. Hitting OB was the primary cause, with a good demonstration by Terry Griffith's group, who would have finished twenty minutes earlier if it was not for retrieving their numerous balls from OB or requiring a 'reload'! The 6th hole also caught a couple of players with two 8's and a '9, courtesy of OB's.
The determination to finish a hole is paramount in most players but demonstrated by Glen Hooper. On the 9th hole he never gave up, where his many tribulations included water three times, a couple of duffed tee shots and some errant putting all culminating in a 'Bo Derek'. Without that he would have had a pleasant day.
Some say that good luck has a major say in a player's score, while others point to skill. Jeff House certainly had skill in utilising his good luck as not once did he have to play from among the trees. This was because he skilfully bounced his shots off the trees and into the fairway on no fewer than five separate occasions. Each time he finished the hole with a par.
The Sunday 9-Hole Stableford Medley was contested by six players who produced a wide range of scores. Most played early to beat the heat. This included the two Wentworth and one Trentham players who backed-up from Saturday's comp.
The conditions suited Mike Livingston. He finished on 22 points, taking the honours from Brianna Duncan on 21 points. There was no NTP.
On Monday there was an 18-hle Individual Stableford Medley. The field of 12 players was spread through the day, which ensured a spread of scores. Luckily they finished before the brief spurt of rain.
The winner was Peter Dawson with 38 points. The ball sweep went to 35 pts on count back, where John Betland was lucky. The NTP's went to: 9th - Brett Thomas; 18th - Scott Galloway.
Here is the News:
The Summer Sixes comp is due to commence on Mon 9 October. All of those interested in playing must have their nominations into the pro Shop by Fri 6 Oct. This will enable the compilation of the draw.
As in previous years, any social players can have a practice round before the comp commences, so that a handicap can be derived for them. Otherwise handicaps will be adjusted during the first two rounds, and thereafter through the handicap formula.
The Final of the Mens Wallace Cup will be held soon. The combatants are Jeff Haley and Fons Melisi, which is a repeat of one of last year's semi-final matches.
Players are to note that this competition may be dropped from future years because of a lack of commitment by those who nominate. It is the only Club Match-play event on the Mens calendar, and serves to introduce players to Match play and possible encourage them into the Interclub Pennants Match play conducted under the Central West Districts banner.
All members are to note that the AGM which is usually held in October of each year will be postponed this year to early or mid-November. Notices will be sent out.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday Oct 7 is the start of the Club Individual Championships. This is played over four rounds held on two consecutive weekends. Consequently there will be no Sunday Stableford Medley comps.
Forbes veteran golfers showed no fear of the recently open Parkes course after extensive renovations last Thursday in the twin-towns weekly competition dominating across all sections.
Heading the list of Forbes wins was Barry Shine with 43 points but only just as fellow club member Andrew Norton-Knight had to settle for runner-up scoring 42 points. Usually enough to take top prize.
Keeping it in the Forbes 'family' John Milton had to settle of the encouragement award while nearest the pins continued the trend with Kim Herbert taking A grade and Les Little B grade.
Not only that they outnumbered Parkes for the number of players with 17 to take the twin-towns shield on 230 points to the hosts on 213 with only 12 representatives for the day.
Ball sweep to 34 points. 38 Greg Webb (F), 36 Steve Uphill (F), Geoff Drane (F), Dale Stait (P), Nym Dziuba (P), Rod Lyut (P), 35 Allan Rees (F), Frank Hanns (F), Robert J Lea (P), Rod Staples (P), 34 Lex Hodges (P), Brian Matthews (P).
Forbes will host twin-towns vets over the next three weeks, one of these will involve the Lachlan Valley Association monthly 18 hole competition.
Last Tuesday 13 social players were on hand to play 12 challenging holes with the best Jeff Moon sitting on 31 points while club president Peter Barnes was next best on 27.
Tuesday golf for all, be at the Pro Shop around 9am for a hit over 12 holes, Beat the heat.
A couple of reminders any time on the course - 1) make an effort to replace divots and repair pitch marks on the green, 2) slow play ... a common rule, keep up with the group in front and don't think because your in front of the group behind your doing OK, most times you may not be.
