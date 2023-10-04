Forbes Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dwyer's eagle helps on way to monthly medal win

October 5 2023 - 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff House watches his drive on Saturday. Picture by Short Putt
Jeff House watches his drive on Saturday. Picture by Short Putt

MEN'S GOLF

By Short Putt

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.