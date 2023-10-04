Forbes Advocate
Laneway murals connect young artists, celebrate strength of community

October 4 2023 - 3:33pm
Artist Nick Stewart and Mayor Phyllis Miller with some of the young artists who helped with this mural in Hughes Lane. Picture by Forbes Shire Council
Hughes Lane - between Anytime Fitness and St Vincent de Paul's - has been transformed into a work of art.

Local News

