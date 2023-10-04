Laneway murals connect young artists, celebrate strength of community

Hughes Lane - between Anytime Fitness and St Vincent de Paul's - has been transformed into a work of art.
Artist Nick Stuart, Olas One, says the mural was inspired by the strength he has seen in this community since last year's floods - and creating it was a privilege.
The mural is based around a gum tree, with elements from the leaves and blossoms to the roots and the bark patterns.
It's a symbol of how the community of Forbes - like a native eucalypt - stood strong and stayed connected through natural diaster.
"Being grounded and staying connected, staying true to your roots - that's the idea," Stuart said.
The modern shapes are graffiti inspired and do spell out Forbes.
"To the eye it does look a bit random but they're definitely there for a reason," Stuart said.
During school holidays more than 20 kids were involved in painting in the shapes at ground level.
"There's a lot of people have had hands on this wall, it's going to be awesome because I think in 20 years or so I think those kids will remember this day, they'll have a lot of pride for this wall," Stuart said.
The young artists loved the experience and Stuart believes some may even be inspired for the future.
"I think any community needs to tell their story and murals are a great way of conveying that story," he said.
"When people understand the story there's that feeling of pride."
The project is supported by the NSW Government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.