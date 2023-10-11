Flannery's turns pink for October

An estimated 69 thousand new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Australian women each year, and almost 20 thousand are diagnosed with breast cancer, the most common cancer impacting females across the country.
Flannery's Pharmacy Forbes will be shining a spotlight on these staggering statistics this October, as the store turns pink to raise funds, and awareness, for women's cancers.
Proceeds will go towards the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the McGrath Foundation, and the Cancer Council.
"Sadly, most of us know someone impacted by cancer and this month, Flannery's wants to play a part in offering support to the tens of thousands of women diagnosed with cancer each and every year," Pharmacist in Charge at Flannery's Pharmacy, Kate Loneragan, said.
"It's much harder for those in regional centres, such as Forbes, to have that continuity of care during cancer treatment so it's really important to us, that we branch together, and help where we can."
Throughout October, there will be a range of events the community can support, including:
"Community pharmacy in regional centres plays such a pivotal role in helping support women during their health journeys, no matter what stage of their lives or health concerns," Pharmacist, Tracey Edwards, said.
"We want the women in the Forbes district, to feel supported and know they have services, and experts available, in their local community, every day, not just throughout the month of October.
"If you're wandering past Flannery's Pharmacy over the coming weeks, come in and have a chat, don't be afraid to ask questions. We're here to help. And if you just want to offer a dollar or two for support, we'd love that as well."
All Pinktober events will be held at Flannery's Pharmacy, 99-101 Rankin Street, Forbes, NSW. 1
