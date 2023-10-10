The joy of music shared fills Town Hall for fundraiser concert

The love of music brought communities together at Forbes Town Hall for a common cause on the long weekend.
Forbes Town and District Band hosted friends from Northern Beaches, Orange Brass, Mudgee, Parkes, Cowra and Grenfell for a very special afternoon concert raising funds to repair our band hall.
Musicians from Northern Beaches Symphonic Wind Ensemble had proposed the event, Forbes band conductor Hannah Nixon said, in a show of support for Forbes following last year's floods.
They then gathered with regional musicians for a workshop on Sunday and a performance on Monday.
"The joy that music brings," was at the centre of the day for Hannah.
"We have never met before but we got to create something together and then to share it with the audience - it was unreal."
The musicians ranged in age from 13 to 87 and the venue, rich with music and theatre history, couldn't have been better suited.
Forbes, Northern Beaches and City of Orange Brass Band performed separately before the 60 musicians performed a spectacular finale together.
Greensleeves, Instant Concert and The Seventies medley capped the afternoon perfectly.
Our new friends from Northern Beaches not only gave their time for the concert but made a donation towards the cause as well.
Forbes' ageing Band Hall is in need of repairs, both due to its age and to the devastating effects of the 2022 floods.
Pleasingly, the event attracted a great audience on the day. The band also appreciates the support of Rotary Ipomoea.
They're now warming up for the big annual Carols event, put Saturday December 9 in your diary for that!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.