Visitors gather for first Bedgerabong Country Music Campout since 2019

October 23 2023 - 9:58pm
Forbes Country Music Club hosted Bedgerabong Country Music Campout from Tuesday 3rd - Sunday 8th October 2023 at Bedgerabong Showgrounds.

