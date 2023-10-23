Visitors gather for first Bedgerabong Country Music Campout since 2019

Forbes Country Music Club hosted Bedgerabong Country Music Campout from Tuesday 3rd - Sunday 8th October 2023 at Bedgerabong Showgrounds.
Visitors and campers travelled Australia-wide to attend the event and we would like to sincerely thank each and every visitor for their support and attendance. As the event had not been held since 2019 it was vital to have the event held again this year.
Visitors were entertained by walk-up performances from Tuesday night through the week until Friday evening.
Performers were campers, visitors and Forbes Country Music Club Members and the talent was unbelievable.
Thursday saw our Sports Day held which was enjoyed by all.
We had a special visit from the team at Aruma and Aussie Biscuits who wowed us with their sporting experience.
We would like to sincerely thank our special guests for their visit and hope they had a great time.
Saturday and Sunday we were entertained by our main artists which included locals from the central west including Gracey Jones (Parkes) and Justin Landers, Anthea Basha and Alan Ford (Orange).
Other performances featured Lindsay and Shaza Butler accompanied by Peggy Gilchrist, Paul Crowder, Michael Hocking, John Battle, Jan Hurst, Glenda Bain and Carol Wood, Cynthia Jones and Sarah Goldsmith and her band Just Us from Gooloogong.
All of the performances were amazing and enjoyed by all. We would like to thank the artists for their time and unbelievable talent.
Our sound operator Brendon Podger of AVL Australia did an amazing job ensuring that everyone sounded fantastic. A big thank you to Brendon.
With an event of this size there are so many people that need to be thanked - I am not able to individually thank everyone (as I don't want to miss anyone!).
I do however thank each and every person for their support and assistance.
A huge thank you to our major sponsors, Forbes Shire Council and Evolution Mining as well as sponsors and local businesses for their donations of goods to raffle: Isabel Haley of Isabel's Place, Phill Stevens Removals, Aussie Biscuits, Woolworths Forbes, George Barnes of Bunnings Forbes, Mylessa Ryan of Turners Furniture One Forbes, Jelbart's Tyrepower, Gus Hooper of Flannery's Pharmacy, Life Pharmacy as well as the continued support received from Jolene Jones and Kellie Wooldridge of Forbes Shire Council, Sam Hornery of Central West Insurance, Renee Powell and the Forbes Advocate, The Bedgerabong Trust Committee including Andrew Earney and Maree Hodges and the assistance and support from Anne Earney and Bedgerabong locals who assisted and gave their time to assist us in any way possible - A sincere thank you to you all. My apologies if anyone has been missed.
Thank you also to the Forbes Country Music Club Committee and Members that assisted throughout the week and a special thank you to Peter and Robyn Downie and the Uniting Church Food Van and volunteers for keeping us well fed.
Thank you to the Forbes Country Music Club band including Brett Petty, Wade Dixon, Pam Byrne, Dave Parkin, John Roberts and the assistance of Rick Llambias.
Raffle winners were five $20 Bunnings cards, Brian Coy, $100 Woolworths gift card, Lyndy Cannon, ladies hamper, Lyndy Cannon and two pillows, Lyndy Cannon, Slim Dusty plasma cut out raffle donated by Lyall Strudwick, winner was Ron Warner.
We look forward to holding the event again in 2024!
By President Wendy Dixon and Secretary Steven Dixon
