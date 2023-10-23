Visitors gather for first Bedgerabong Country Music Campout since 2019

A huge thank you to our major sponsors, Forbes Shire Council and Evolution Mining as well as sponsors and local businesses for their donations of goods to raffle: Isabel Haley of Isabel's Place, Phill Stevens Removals, Aussie Biscuits, Woolworths Forbes, George Barnes of Bunnings Forbes, Mylessa Ryan of Turners Furniture One Forbes, Jelbart's Tyrepower, Gus Hooper of Flannery's Pharmacy, Life Pharmacy as well as the continued support received from Jolene Jones and Kellie Wooldridge of Forbes Shire Council, Sam Hornery of Central West Insurance, Renee Powell and the Forbes Advocate, The Bedgerabong Trust Committee including Andrew Earney and Maree Hodges and the assistance and support from Anne Earney and Bedgerabong locals who assisted and gave their time to assist us in any way possible - A sincere thank you to you all. My apologies if anyone has been missed.