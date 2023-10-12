Netball Spring nights competition in full swing with plenty planned for 2024

The Forbes Netball committee has been extremely busy, planning for 2024, as well as organising 2023.
The Spring Night competitions for both mixed and ladies teams is now in full swing, as is the Junior Mixed Spring Competition.
The junior competition kicks off each Wednesday evening at 5pm, while the older players take to the courts at 6-30 and 7-30pm.
There could be still room for new players in some of the teams, and anyone interested should contact the secretary email secretary.forbesnetball@gmail.com
Carnival and gala day: Planning is well underway for 2024, with the Regional All Age carnival set down for confirmation in May, as well as the very popular NetSetGo and Junior Mixed Gala Day to return in August.
The Regional All Age carnival is aways one of the largest in the regional, with over one thousand netballers taking to the courts for the day.
The NetSetGo and Junior Mixed Gala day was held in August for the first time, with great positive feedback received from participants.
The FNA was extremely lucky to have the support from NNSW, who organised former Australian Diamond Susan Pettit to start the day, with a great warm up and fun session for all players.
We were also very privileged to have a visit from Giants Superstar Sophie Dwyer attend the day and meet our players, parents and supporters.
The FNA would like to congratulate Sophie, who has just been selected to play in the Australian Diamonds team in the Constellation Cup against New Zealand.
Australian Diamond Head Coach Stacey Marinkovich has recalled the Diamonds World Cup winning team for the series with New Zealand.
Sophie has been selected to replace Steph Wood who has retired from International competition.
The team will play two matches in Australia before heading to New Zealand to complete the series.
2024 representative teams: The FNA is calling for all players aged 12, 13, 14, 15U, 17U and opens who would like to represent Forbes at NNSW events 2024.
The Opens will play in the Regional League competition in March at Orange, and the 17U and 15U will play in the Senior State Titles in Sydney and 14s, 13s and 12s will play in the Junior State Titles in Sydney.
An information session will be held at the netball courts on Tuesday October 17 at 5-30 to 6-30pm.
Everyone interested in the above age groups and need more information is urged to attend.
Nominations for all the representative teams 2024 are now open.
Nominations will close on November 3 and can be emailed to the secretary email secretary.forbesnetball@gmail.com
11 years development team: The 11s Development team will be organised later in the year, and will take on a new format for this age group and will be building on the 2023 season.
The 11 Development team will train regularly once through the week, as well as attend all regional carnivals.
All players turning 9 and 10 years 2024 will also be included into this training session, and will have the opportunity to also attend regional carnivals when there are enough numbers to either join the 11s or form a second team.
It is anticipated that a coach and assistant coach will be coaching this squad training session, and when there are 2 teams formed, the assistant coach will be in charge of the second team.
There will also be an opportunity for the development of 2 umpires, who will attend training when available, as well as umpire the team/s at the regional carnivals.
These 2 umpires will be coached and mentored by a National Badged umpire, and will help build umpiring confidence and skills during this time.
The 2 umpires could be parents of players, adults or teenagers, with no age limit, and no entry standard. Just a willingness to learn to umpire to the best of their ability, learning and improving as they progress.
The aim is to build and improve umpiring, coaching and playing standard at the grass roots age groups being 11s, 10s and 9s 2024.
Anyone with any interest in joining the umpiring program should see Umpire/Coach Convenor Robyn Kenny.
