Forbes Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Netball Spring nights competition in full swing with plenty planned for 2024

By Robyn Kenny
October 12 2023 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Players meeting Giants superstar Sophie Dwyer, who has just been selected in the Australian Diamonds to compete in the Constellation Cup against the NZ Silver Ferns, in Forbes in August. Picture supplied
Players meeting Giants superstar Sophie Dwyer, who has just been selected in the Australian Diamonds to compete in the Constellation Cup against the NZ Silver Ferns, in Forbes in August. Picture supplied

The Forbes Netball committee has been extremely busy, planning for 2024, as well as organising 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.