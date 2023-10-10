Forbes Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hanrahan leads golf championship after opening rounds

Updated October 10 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Parker, Frank Hanns and Brian Clarke watch Mick Prior tee off. File picture
Barry Parker, Frank Hanns and Brian Clarke watch Mick Prior tee off. File picture

MEN'S GOLF

By Short Putt

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.