Tomlinson wins State, Country jumping titles

Jake Tomlinson has taken out State and Country NSW Junior showjumping championships
Not only that, he secured the titles on two different horses, and steered a third to second placing in the Country championship.
The State junior title win, at 130cm in the 14 to 18-years age group, was a triumph for Jake with his horse, Vinchino, who he's been working with for a bit more than a year now.
Despite a disrupted preparation due to injury, "Vinnie" jumped well for the pairing to take a first, second and third in the championship day events to give them the overall first place.
At Country Championships in Moruya, Jake won the junior championship on Wallaroo Jaguar and took out second on a horse named Hallie.
Both courses were tough and technical, with good fields of riders from all over the country competing, Jake and his dad Gary said.
Jake's two mounts for the Country championships gave him completely different experiences: one cruising through the course, the other wanting to take it flat out.
"They both went equally well, it's just the way you've got to ride them to suit their needs," Jake said - and for him, knowing and working with different horses is all part of what he loves about the sport.
The Tomlinsons' focus has now turned to the national titles, which are back in Sydney at the end of this month.
Jake will also compete in the Pony Club State Championships: preparing Hallie for the showjumping and another horse, Hollywood, for equitation.
it's been a busy season, for the family with Jake competing on the local show circuit as well as taking the horses to Sydney at every opportunity to familiarise them with the venue ahead of nationals.
But it's work the 15-year-old is relishing, as he puts every available daylight hour into some aspect of horsemanship.
He's now breeding his own jumpers of the future and training young horses as well as preparing for the national title tilt, he's also willing to work with "tricky" horses.
"A lot," is the only answer Jake can give to how many hours a week he spends in the yard or arena.
Yet he's only been in the sport about four years - getting his start with Forbes Pony Club before quickly rising up through the competitive ranks as soon as COVID restrictions allowed.
The Forbes Pony Club arena is still a favourite training ground, in addition to the home arena, more often than not working with his dad.
It might sound unorthodox but Gary brings a lot of insight from motorbike racing ... Jake's brother Nic represented Australia in enduro riding.
"It's very similar in body position: the way you sit, where you look, how you balance," Gary said.
They just keep seeking out coaching and mentors in the sport, and find those established in the sport are very willing to encourage a young person with such potential.
Jake plans to keep "raising the bar" as high as he can: one show at a time.
