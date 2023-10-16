Join in the fun and games of 2023 Forbes Teddy Bear's Picnic

Forbes Shire Council is going on a bear hunt - and you are invited!
The annual Teddy Bear Picnic is back bigger and better than ever after several years of absence due to Covid and flooding.
Teddy bears will well and truly be in the spotlight at Forbes' stunning Lions Park between 10am and 2pm on Saturday 21 October.
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM welcomed funding assistance from the State Government, saying support for events like Children's Week is so important.
"Children are indeed our future and like this year's theme outlines, all children have the right to relax, play and join in a wide range of leisure activities."
With a complete focus on children learning and growing through play, Council has organised an enormous list of activities and fun to keep children of all ages entertained, including 'funtastic' items like a jumping castle, face painting, tattoos, food vendors and craft.
But wait - there is so, so much more! Who could pass up circus performances, the chance for a beloved teddy bear to have a 'health check', balloon twisting, obstacle courses, making deliciousfruity faces and get a 'beary' cute pic taken in our photo booth!
Forbes Fire and Rescue will have their big red truck there for the young ones to experience in person, Netwaste will be spreading their recycling message and parents will have the opportunity to have their child car seats, boosters and harnesses checked for safety.
Word on the street is that there are some extra special surprise guests lined up as well!
Mayor Miller urged all youngsters to grab their teddy - and their parents or carers - and head to Lions Park to celebrate.
"Lions Park is the perfect setting for a teddy bear picnic, and with spring well and truly here let's celebrate Children's Week outdoors in the sunshine with all those we love and cherish," she said.
For more information about Teddy Bear Picnic head to the Forbes Youth Action Team's Facebook page or Forbes Shire Council website.
