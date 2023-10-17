Time to get creative, Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival is coming up

A sewing group could decorate their tree with patch work decorations.





A school or pre-school could choose classes to make paper decorations for a tree

to reflect their school's recent projects or message for the people of Forbes at Christmas.

A sporting group could make lots of ball shapes in Christmas colours.

Businesses may wish to decorate their entry with items related to their products. Last time a tractor dealership decorated their tree with tiny tractors!

Church groups may like to add a nativity theme.

Welders may wish to weld a tree together.

Builders may like to nail up an entry!