Time to get creative, Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival is coming up

It's time to get creative!
The members of Rotary Ipomoea invite you to make and decorate a Christmas tree, make a nativity, wreath, wall hanging or any type of display for the 11th Christmas Tree Festival.
Businesses, community groups, schools, families, individuals ... you're all invited to be part of this beautiful festive tradition, which raises funds to support our community.
For those who are new to the concept, organisers have plenty of ideas to inspire you:
Trees can be commercially bought or a tree in a pot or a branch in a bucket full of wet sand or a painted tree branch. Trees can be from recycled materials, welded, nailed, or glued!
Entries can reflect your organisation, the festive season or a Christmas message - there really are no restrictions but the organisers would love you to place a Christmas greeting on or under your tree from your group to our community.
The Christmas Tree Festival returns to Forbes Town Hall on the first weekend in December.
There will be a $5 fee to enter your exhibit. This fee can be brought along with your entry on Friday December 1. This fee will be used by Rotary Ipomoea to support local Rotary Ipomoea projects.
Please RSVP your intention to participate by phoning Rotary Ipomoea members on:
Entry to view the Christmas Tree Festival will be $5 per adult and free for primary school children.
Rotary Ipomoea members meet on the first Tuesday of the month for an hour long breakfast meeting at Isabel's Place Café in Rankin Street.
