Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Time to get creative, Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival is coming up

October 17 2023 - 8:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bring your entries to Town Hall on Friday, December 1, to be part of the 2023 Rotary Ipomoea Christmas Tree Festival. File picture
Bring your entries to Town Hall on Friday, December 1, to be part of the 2023 Rotary Ipomoea Christmas Tree Festival. File picture

It's time to get creative!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.