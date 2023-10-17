Betland holds the title: John our men's golf club champ for 13th time

The late Margaret Bailey knew Forbes, its people and sport where her love of golf is legendary. So it is worth taking note of what she wrote about John Betland in her History of Forbes Golf - 1987-2013.
"John commenced playing golf at 12 years of age (1997). Reduced handicap to zero in 2006, being only second Forbes member to achieve such a distinction."
Her record of John's achievements up to the time of print showed he won his first Forbes championship title as a 14-year-old while in a page of major wins it included his time as a representative player for Moore Park Golf Club in Sydney A grade pennants.
That trend of success continued last weekend when he won his 13th Forbes championship by 12 shots over his equally talented brother Steven.
Many feel that the brothers are up there as the best ever to play out of the local club with John currently playing off a Plus 3 handicap while Steven plays off Plus 2.
With the finish last weekend becoming a match between the Betland brothers it could have been a little more interesting if Caleb Hanrahan had been able to play the four rounds.
Caleb, playing to a Plus 2 handicap, had recorded rounds of 70, 72 in the first weekend before being unable to play last weekend having to attend an out of town wedding.
"I'm not playing as much these days but have still been having a hit only recently playing in the Wagga Open and not all that good. Steve played OK there. I've also played the Condo and West Wyalong Opens and that's about it," John said.
As for the past two weeks John said he was happy with his play.
"I played the back nine good last Saturday, three under par. But really I didn't have any real disasters over the four days. I chipped better which got me out of trouble.
"The greens were good and the last two days a bit quicker which is good. Actually the whole course is great at the moment. Credit to the green staff," John said.
Golf is just one of the successes in 2023 for John as he and partner Nicole Death welcomed baby daughter Charli on April 10. "She's really great, we're so proud but adds to a busy schedule," John added.
John's four round total of 281 included rounds of 69, 71, 69, 72 for a seven under par total. Steven had rounds of 73, 72, 74, 74 (293) while others in the A grade picture were Peter Dawson 73, 75, 71, 80 (299), Shane Sallaway 76, 77, 77, 82 (312), Daniel Bayley 77, 78, 78, 80 (313).
A Reserve winner was Jordan Brett 83, 78, 81, 85 (327), B grade Brett Thomas 84, 85, 86, 85 (340), C grade Lachlan Alley 98, 96, 97, 95 (386).
A Grade scratch champion in the ladies division saw Brianna Duncan with a total of 344 from Heather Davidson 369 in A grade. B grade Deborah Dingwell on 410 from Sarah Black on 422.
Golfers will now turn their focus to the Nissan Classic to be played Saturday and Sunday November 18/19 with fields of 160 plus expected. Nominations are now being called for the Saturday 4-ball and Sunday individual.
