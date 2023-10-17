Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Betland holds the title: John our men's golf club champ for 13th time

October 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Betland presents the A-Grade Club Champion Trophy to younger brother John. Picture by Short Putt
Steve Betland presents the A-Grade Club Champion Trophy to younger brother John. Picture by Short Putt

The late Margaret Bailey knew Forbes, its people and sport where her love of golf is legendary. So it is worth taking note of what she wrote about John Betland in her History of Forbes Golf - 1987-2013.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.