Junior scores hole-in-one as golf club hosts exciting championship weekend

The B-Grade provided the closest battle for Scratch honours. Brett took a 2-shot lead over Peter Barnes into the final day. Pete had the better of the early holes but a double-bogey and a triple-bogey on the 6th and 7th gave Brett a handy lead which he kept until the end. The ascendency by Doug Churchill on the first weekend was wiped out by two rounds in the 90's, while Glen Hooper bemoaned his third round score. All hail to Brett Thomas with his 340, with Peter Barnes (347) in runner-up.