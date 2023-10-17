Junior scores hole-in-one as golf club hosts exciting championship weekend

By Short Putt
The Forbes Golfers were again blessed with good weather for the final two rounds of the Club Individual Championships. There were some good contests developing, with much hinging on the 3rd round. In the end the wind on Sunday blew a few results away, but did blow good fortune for Liam Fraser to score a Hole-in-One.
The Club Championships, sponsored by Lachlan Commodities, were nearing the climax. The Third round was contested by 72 players in all, with the results from that day dictating a drop to 36 players in the Fourth round as some wild scores put players out of contention.
In the A-Grade Scratch, and with Caleb Hanrahan unable to play the second weekend, it became a battle between John and Steve Betland with Peter Dawson lurking nearby. A sub-Par round by John on Saturday gave him an edge. Steve turned on 36 after a triple-bogey on the 7th hole. Both played well on Sunday but John with a total 281 finished ahead of Steve on 293.
The A-Reserve Scratch saw Jordan Brett take a handy 7-shot lead into final day. Jack Dobell fell away with a 93, but Peter Cowhan kept the pressure on, making a 4-shot swing on the 6th hole and finishing with a 39. However, Brett was too steady and defended his lead well to finish on 327, 4-shots ahead of Pete.
The B-Grade provided the closest battle for Scratch honours. Brett took a 2-shot lead over Peter Barnes into the final day. Pete had the better of the early holes but a double-bogey and a triple-bogey on the 6th and 7th gave Brett a handy lead which he kept until the end. The ascendency by Doug Churchill on the first weekend was wiped out by two rounds in the 90's, while Glen Hooper bemoaned his third round score. All hail to Brett Thomas with his 340, with Peter Barnes (347) in runner-up.
The C-Grade developed into a battle between two juniors, although Jon Cutler was doing his best to grab the trophy. Lachlan Alley started the weekend with a 1-shot lead over Jon, while a couple of old hands in Frank H and Les L were a little way back. The third round was quite telling and despite a rally by Jon on the final day it was Lachlan who took the Scratch honours with a score of 386 ahead of Jon's 389.
The Handicap results also had some excitement. The A-Grade was won by Jordan Brett with a nett 291. The Runner-up required a count back, with John Betland getting the nod by less than a stroke over Dan Bayley.
The B-Grade was a contest from the three front-runners. Glen Hooper did well on the final day but was too far behind, while Brett Thomas used the best nett score of the day to cement his 'double' and take the Handicap prize ahead of Peter Barnes.
The C-Grade had a clear lead runner from the first day. Liam Fraser started the event with a nett 69, had two tidy rounds in the middle and finished with a nett 69 to win the Handicap on 286 and a clear 8 shots over Lachlan Alley.
Liam capped off his final day with a Hole-in-One on the 9th hole. He was in the company of three ladies who rejoiced vociferously and almost carried across the bridge. His nearest rivals could only score 4's on that hole, further cementing his dominance.
In conjunction with the Champs there is a Daily competition being held, sponsored by Pool Magic. The results for the two days contested so far are:
Saturday: Across the grades there were wild swings between the best and the not-so best. This resulted in a few outsiders grabbing these prizes although they were not in sight of a Championship.
The Div 1 was won by Jack Dobell with 70 nett. He pipped both John Betland and Peter Dawson who finished on 71 nett.
In Div 2 it was Peter Barnes with the day's lowest score of 68 nett who won. Runner-up was Ted Morgan on 70 nett, well clear of the rest.
Div 3 was dominated by Liam Fraser with his 73 nett, ahead of Lachlan Alley and Hamish Steele-Park, both on 74 nett.
The ball sweep went to 76 nett on c/b, viz: 71 - P Dawson; 72 - M Inder, J Brett; 73 - J Coulthurst, D Bayley, B Thomas; 74 - J Shaw, P Cowhan, Alf Davies, B Ashton, P Duke, H Steele-Park; 75 - F Hanns, G Hooper, A Dukes, M Haley, S Thomas; 76 - D Lickess.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Tom Toohey; 18th - Jordan Brett. Only Brett converted, being one among nine that were scored. The Super-pin was hotly contested but eventually went to Tim West with a clean shot to 1.3 metres, and he made his '2'.
Sunday: The scores improved over Saturday's offerings, but some were still disturbed by the not-so-easy pin positions, as befitting a Championship.
Div 1 again saw Peter Cowhan get reward for his good play, with a fine 71 nett. Runner-up was Tim West on 72 nett, probably buoyed by his Super-pin from the previous day.
Div 2 was a wide open affair with Fons Melisi the winner on 71 nett. Runner-up was Brett Thomas with 74 nett, but feeling comfortable all the same.
Div 3 was again dominated by Juniors. Liam Fraser finished with 71 nett, and a smidgeon ahead of Lachlan Alley 72 nett and Jon Cutler who missed out on count back.
The ball sweep went to 76nett on count back, viz: 72 - J Cutler; 73 - S Grant; 74 - W O'Niell, G Hooper; 75 - G Webb, J Betland, D Bayley, B Robinson; 76 - J House, P Barnes, J Brett.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Liam Fraser; 18th - Steve Grant. There were only two 2's, scored by Jon Cutler (1st) and Harry Callaghan (18th). Nobody can deny the thrill for Liam Fraser with his H-in-O, which was a sure winner of the NTP there.
The Final Day dramas made it enjoyable for some players even though they were in the distance when it came to the Champ trophies. George Falvey was in good company with his '11' on the 6th hole, although he followed that with a par on the 7th.
The 7th took its fair share of victims. It tripped up Steve Betland on Saturday and snared Shane Sallaway on Sunday with a 'Bo Derek'. It also was the venue for a 4-shot swing between Jordan Brett and Peter Cowhan, that whittled Jordan's lead down.
The 7th also tested Peter Barnes. His tee shot finished in the trees on the left - and yes we have all been there. It finished on the left side of a tree as you face the green - no problem. Except Peter is a 'Leftie' and had no shot, and no 3-iron he could turn over and swing right-handed. He did manage a 'sort of' recovery and settled for an '8'.
Here is the news: The Summer Sixes comp commenced last week, with 28 teams participating. Some teams were on the pace early with their sub-100 scores, while others need more practice to register a win. Early pace setters are Forbes Auto, Cowhands and Misfits, but others are lurking.
Through the first two weeks the handicaps will be monitored closely and if need be adjusted manually to correct any wildly off-beat results. Other than that the major word is FUN. So get yourselves organised and ensure a regular contribution by all in the team
Head Pro Will has another Junior Clinic commencing on 26 Oct. Contact him to get the details.
It is crystal ball time: This weekend, 21 Oct, the Mens event is a Par competition, sponsored by Peter Dawson. Sunday will see the resumption of the Stableford Medley 9-hole.
The following weekend is a 4-Ball Ambrose for the Albie Callaghan Plate. Sunday has the Mixed Foursomes over 27 holes.
A gale on Thursday almost blew a keen 29 veteran golfers from Forbes and Parkes off the Forbes course where not one player was able to record a score equal or better then handicap.
One who was happy with his round was Forbes member Ted Morgan who showed no signs of a 'hang over' from a recent holiday to win making it a double for the week after two days earlier taking top prize in the Forbes social 12 hole competition.
Lex Hodges from Parkes appears to be consistent runner-up to again sit in that position with 33 points on a count-back while a hotly contested Encouragement Award went to Parkes' Robert Staples. Quietly confident he will be back in form sooner then later.
In the twin-towns shield as expected Forbes on their home course best with 188 points, Parkes close behind on 181 points.
'Magpie' Mick' to his Forbes mates from his season playing league with the Forbes Magpies had Parkes' Mick Bond calling for help to carry his days rewards out after claiming the in-house meat raffle, two B grade nearest the pins, which were converted into birdies, on top of claiming a ball in the sweep.
All nearest the pins went to Parkes players. In A grade on the 9th Lex Hodges, 18th Robert J Lea.
Ball sweep to 30 points. 33 Peter Barnes (F), 32 Allan Rees (F), 31 John Dwyer (P), Mick Bond (P), Barry Parkes (F), 30 Robert J Lea (P), Nym Dziuba (P).
A big day in Forbes this Thursday hosting the Lachlan Valley Veterans NSWVGA District Medal final to be contested in conjunction with the Forbes Invitation Day.
Fifteen players will be involved in the medal from qualifying rounds played earlier this year. February - Steve Grace (Grenfell), Karen Hancock (Gnf), Allan Logan (Gnf). March - Jeff Haley (Forbes), Kim Herbert (Fbs), Virginia Drogemuller (Gnf). April - Warren Steele (West Wyalong), Brett Whittker (WW), Phil Thomas (Condobolin). May - Nym Dziuba (Parkes), Stuart French (Fbs), Dennis Smith (Gnf), June - Don McKeowen (Fbs), John Fowler (Pks), Trevor Tulloch (WW).
As mentioned earlier Ted Morgan won Tuesday social comp with 27 points where pin placements from the weekend championships had many questioning their putting ability. With a small field of only 11 players next best was Trevor Toole with 23 points.
Tuesday golf for all, be at the Pro Shop around 9am for a hit over 12 holes, Beat the heat. Asking to consider - 1) make an effort to replace divots and repair pitch marks on the green, 2) slow play ... we (or most) hate it, think of others on the course.
By The Roving Reporter
The Club Champions were decided on Sunday after four rounds of play in near perfect conditions, those that were consistent became the Champions.
Scratch A Grade Briana Duncan(9) 344 with Runner Up Heather Davidson(14) 369. Nett Winner Carolyn Duncan(19) 305 and Runner Up Jenny Fletcher(20) 307.
B Grade Scratch Winner Debbie Dingwall(27) 410 and Runner Up Sarah Black(26) 422.
Nett Winner Debbie Dingwall(27) 301 and Runner Up Ann-Maree Gaffney (31) 303 Nett.
Congratulations winners and well done to everyone who played all rounds.
Daily winners on Saturday for Stableford were Division One Sally Crosby(21) 37 points and Runner Up Brianna Duncan(9) 34 points.
Division Two Winner Robin Lyell(26) 39 points with Runner Up Ann Maree Gaffney (34) 34 points. NTP 9th D Dingwall and 18th S Crosby.
On Sunday Division One Winner Brianna Duncan (9) 34 points and Runner Up Kerry Stirling (19) 34 on a Count back. Division Two Ann Maree Gaffney (31) won on a Countback from Jenny Hubbard (29) with 33 points.
NTP 9th Ev Uphill and 18th Colleen Bratton with Sally Crosby Super Pin 740cm. Thank you to our sponsors Fugen Constructions, Storage Solutions(K & J Stirling) and Robcoll.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.