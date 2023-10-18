Looking to the future: new Lachlan league club giving women a chance to play

They are yet to record a victory in the Open Division but opposition clubs will be looking over their shoulders as newly formed Lachlan continues to build for the future.
And that future looks bright following wins in their opening two rounds by the Lachlan Under 18s, the latest a 24-20 win against Orange Vipers are an impressive 36-8 opening game win over Woodbridge.
Coached by Troy Gosper, who also coaches the Open side, the Lachlan Under 18s are quickly establishing themselves as title contenders.
The Lachlan Open side hasn't been as fortunate with losses at the hands of Woodbridge (38-8) and last weekend against one of the competition's top sides, Vipers (40-14).
But Gosper isn't overly concerned as his sides prepare for this weekend's games against the Dubbo Goannas.
In last weekend's defeat the points for the Opens side came via tries to Teigan McRae, Hannah De Mamiel and India Draper.
Elysse Girot-Serplet converted one of Lachlan's three tries.
"We're a brand new club, it was just our second game ever and Orange is favoured to win the comp in both 18s and Opens," Gosper said.
To open their winning account Gosper believes the Opens side needs to work on its defence although he suggests last weekend's score flattered the winning side.
"We're not too bad with the ball, we just need to tighten our defence up a bit," he said.
"Basically, we also need a bit more time together.
"A lot of the girls haven't played together. We had a few girls out the first week and then the second week it was a different team to the first week.
"It's just a matter of time, we'll fix it and come good.
"The Orange team is favoured to win and we had three tries held up. Throw those three tries in, if we had got the ball down the score's not that bad," Gosper said.
For Lachlan founder Richard Harpur, forming the new club particularly for Parkes and Forbes players was all about giving more girls the opportunity to play rugby league.
"There were a lot of girls from our area in particular that were missing out, or they had to travel all the way to Dubbo, " Harpur said.
Lachlan club, which has good representation from Forbes and Parkes with a few Condobolin players on board, makes seven clubs in the Western Women's Rugby League competition.
"There are five age groups per club and every club's got full numbers which is great - great for the competition," Harpur said.
Lachlan had no trouble filling its five age groups, from Under 12s right through to Opens, and half way through the short competition they're still getting enquiries from people interested in playing.
Most of the girls who have signed up have played or do play league tag, but a lot of them have already had a crack at tackle rugby league and are looking for a game.
They might have played through school, or been travelling for the chance to play.
"A lot have played for other clubs and have come back to us," Harpur said.
"We've had a lot of league tag players who are losing interest in league tag and this is another option for them.
"Win, lose or draw, I'm happy that we've got more opportunity for girls to play, that's my big thing."
On the weekend, best for the Opens, Gosper said, were Erika Stevenson and Macy Morrison.
In the Under 18s Gosper said "I'm pretty lucky with that team".
"There are six girls in the team involved in development programs with WNRL team.
"Some of the better players are Tegan Smede, Elizabeth MacGregor, Georgie Coote, Kirby Maslin and Georgia Cole," he said.
Lachlan is made up of players from the Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin area as well as the smaller centres in the region, including Trundle, across teams from under 12s through to Opens.
This Sunday, Lachlan travel to Dubbo to take on Goannas with games commencing 9.30am with the Under 12s at Dubbo Apex F2.
Next Saturday, they have a home game in Parkes.
