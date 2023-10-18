Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Looking to the future: new Lachlan league club giving women a chance to play

Updated October 19 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They are yet to record a victory in the Open Division but opposition clubs will be looking over their shoulders as newly formed Lachlan continues to build for the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.