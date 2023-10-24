Girls night in at Flannery's Pharmacy

Movement, cancer awareness and optimising overall health and wellbeing will be the focus of a specialist women's health panel in Forbes this week.
Flannery's Pharmacy Forbes is this month shining a spotlight on the estimated 69 thousand1 new cancer cases diagnosed in Australian women each year.
The store has turned pink throughout October to raise funds, and awareness, for women's cancers with proceeds going towards the National Breast Cancer Foundation and the McGrath Foundation.
"Ladies Night is all about offering local women a safe and supportive environment, where they can come in, ask questions, and speak with our expert panel," Pharmacist in Charge at Flannery's Forbes, Kate French, said.
"Community pharmacy is an integral part of the health journey, for all those in regional centres, and we are really pleased we can offer access to this array of healthcare professionals."
Ladies Night (Thursday, October 26) will feature an expert health panel, providing women with a chance to ask female health related questions in a Q and A setting.
The panel will include Physiotherapist Matiese Byrnes, Women's Health Nurse Jen Shady, Naturopath Alice Flannery and McGrath Breast Care Nurse, Dianne Green.
"This is a great opportunity for women in the Forbes district to utilise the insight and knowledge of our expert panel, regardless of the age or stage of their health journey," Kate said.
"Ladies Night is all about supporting women, celebrating women, and raising much needed funds for those women who are in the midst of their own health battles."
There will also be giveaways, raffles, nibbles and in store promotions.
Ladies Night will be held at Flannery's Pharmacy, 99-101 Rankin Street, Forbes, NSW, from 5.45pm.
