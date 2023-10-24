Forbes Advocate
Girls night in at Flannery's Pharmacy

Updated October 25 2023 - 9:45am, first published October 24 2023 - 7:56pm
Bri Calledoni, Caitlin Haase, Ange Hennock and Tracey Edwards at Flannery's Pharmacy.
Movement, cancer awareness and optimising overall health and wellbeing will be the focus of a specialist women's health panel in Forbes this week.

