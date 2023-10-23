All set for Don Drabsch Memorial bowls Saturday

"We're ready to go," was how Scott 'Scooter' Andrews summed up his feelings on the staging of the Don Drabsch Memorial bowls day this Saturday.
"I'm confident we will have a full quote to fill the draw even allowing for the fact we still have room for three more teams as of today (Monday).
"I've contacted the Manildra club and confident they will be attending long with other visitors such as Grenfell and Parkes Railway clubs. That's not to say any local who wants to play cannot get in now before it's to late," 'Scooter' added.
First game on Saturday will be at 9am. Games will be of 15 ends three-bowl pairs with two prior to lunch and sweets followed by another after with presentations to finish the day.
Prize-money totals $4000, 1st $1400, 2nd $900, 3rd $620, 4th $400, 5th $200. Round winners $160. Can only win one prize-money. Noms to club sheet or andrews407@bigpond.com or phone Scooter' 0409511459 or Sport and Recreation Club 68521499.
As a member of the bowls committee 'Scooter' said it is vital that more games in A and B Pairs be completed sooner than later as some are falling behind the schedule of play.
It was pointed out that the play/sub or forfeit rule may have to be applied if games are not up to schedule.
After an extended break to its schedule the final of Major Fours has been decided with the team of Denny Byrnes, Bob Grant, Geoff and Bruce Williams last weekend winning their semi final 29-10 over Brett Davenport, Viv Russell, 'Pooch' Dukes and Mitch Andrews in 20 ends.
The win can almost be contributed to the start, 17-0 after only six ends. The Andrews four did breath some light into the game for 19-6 after 13 but only short lived for 23-7 after 17. A six on the last sealed the win.
The Williams 'boys' now face the Scott McKellar skipped team of Sid Morris, Cliff Nelson and Lyall Strudwick who have been waiting weeks for this major final to be played.
Alan Hilder and John Cutler have been one pairing to advance in A and B Pairs winning 20-15 in the last week over 'Bessy' Besgrove and Troy Clarke over 25 ends.
One they hit the lead they never backed off leading 8-3 after nine ends, 17-6 after 16 and 19-13 after 23.
Bowlers are also reminded nominations are called for the Sunday morning major, the Bentick Trophy which close on October 31. Plenty happening at the Forbes 'Bowlie' with more to come.
Wednesday morning bowls is proving popular with seven games of pairs while the ladies took part in two games of pairs.
After a tight struggle Fred Vogelsang and Lyall Strudwick were 1st card draw winners with a 27-14 win over Sue White and Kerry Dunstan. They had to come from behind down 5-8 at half way helped by a four on the second last of 18 ends.
Second drawn 'to collect' were Trevor Currey and his mate Peter Mackay singing plenty of praise winning 20-9 over Ray Dunstan and John Gorton in, believe it or not, 17 ends. They were in control all game, leading 15-3 after nine.
A hot combination of Tony Bratton and Peter Hocking had a few problems before winning 23-19 in 21 ends (?) over Barry White and Alf Davies. 8-all after seven, 14-all after 13 before a tight finish. An extra end to finish on an even number might have changed the score.
Ivan Hodges and Laurie Crouch breezed home in 18 ends winning 27-6 over Bill Looney and Don Craft while next door Irene Riley led superbly for Rick Stewart winning 19-15 in 20 over Noel Jolliffe and Barry Shine in 20 leading 10-7 after 10.
Th last two games were cliff-hangers. The first a 19-all draw between Bill Scott and Bill O'Connell playing John Baass and Peter Barnes. 8-all after eight, 13-all after 13, before 18-all prior to the last two shared ends of 20.
Geoff Coles and Geoff Williams had to play their best to get over Michael Coles and Lyn Simmonds for a score of 15-14 in 20 ends. Another close game all the way, 4-all after six, 6-all after eight, 7-all after 10, 8-all after 12, 9-all after 14 and 13-all after 18. In-club, The meat raffle to Laurie Crouch, Tony Smith and Jeff Nicholson.
Jackpot of $390 was safe last Thursday with four games played where 1st winners were Laurie Crouch and Dale Scott winning 31-16 in 23 ends over Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes due to a bright start, 12-1 after seven to finish winning the last eight ends 16-4.
Second winning rink was triples with Max Vincent, Wayne Burton and 'Scooter' Andrews 17-10 in 18 over Alan Hilder, Grant Lambert and Scott McKellar in 18 after it was 7-all after six.
'Bessy' Besgrove took his learnings from the previous week at Condobolin to lead for Glenn Kearney winning 24-11 in 22 over the Eugowra combo of Cheree Vincent and 'Poss' Jones. They jumped well to lead 14-0 after seven then 21-9 after 18.
Ron Thurlow knows how to lead and did so last week for Lyall Strudwick winning 27-17 in 22 over Darryl Griffith and Tony Bratton finishing best after it was 12-all at half time then 15-all after 16. 12-2 over the last six proved their fitness best.
Resting touchers Ron Thurlow and Denny Byrnes.
At the time of print score cards for SUNDAY morning were not available for publication.
A couple of on -sided games in the ladies play with Carmel Murray and Gail Kay topping Therese Davis and Robyn Mattiske 17-7 in 14 ends leading 8-1 after seven.
Therese and Robyn can take something out of the game, they won the last two ends.
Tania Elsley has had a few outings with the men recently and took this form to lead for Lesley Dunstan winning 16-7 in 16 over Jill Taylor and Angel Dent.
They too had a good lead early, 13-1 after 10.
Ladies, young or senior interested in game of lawn bowls are invited to play any Wednesday morning.
While a bit of talent is needed for the beginner it's not all that hard, only major rule, keep the small ring on the inside. Simple.
Social bowls - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am; Indoor bowls - Monday 2pm; Pool Comp - Friday 7pm; Croquet - Sunday 9.30am.
