Forbes Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

All set for Don Drabsch Memorial bowls Saturday

By Sports and Recreation Club
October 23 2023 - 8:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Andrews and Mitchell Andrews combined in 2022 to win the Don Drabsch memorial day in honour of their grandfather. File pictures
Jarrod Andrews and Mitchell Andrews combined in 2022 to win the Don Drabsch memorial day in honour of their grandfather. File pictures

"We're ready to go," was how Scott 'Scooter' Andrews summed up his feelings on the staging of the Don Drabsch Memorial bowls day this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.