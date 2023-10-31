It's a win for everyone: Forbes Meals on Wheels idea recognised at State level

Meals on Wheels has always been known for bringing a meal to your door, now Forbes clients can go out for one through the same, subsidised service.
Forbes and District Meals on Wheels has added Dine Out cards to their offering of fresh or fresh meals - and the initiative has won them the Sustainable Practices Award from Meals on Wheels NSW at the organisation's AGM at Mascot.
Meals on Wheels has a new partnership with Club Forbes, where clients get a card to be used on meals or coffee and cake at the club. They do need to be members of the club.
It trialled with six people in March this year, and has now been taken up by more than 20.
"The clients give us a $2 contribution and we put $8 on the card for them; if they give us $10 we put $40 on the card for them," Ms Humphries said.
Yes, more than one person has said it sounds too good to be true!
Meals on Wheels has always been more than a meal, it's always been about a social connection, this just extends that.
It's all about wellness and reenablement for members of our community.
"They can go out with their family and friends and have a meal that's different to the meals we offer," Ms Humphries said.
Forbes' Sheryl Garner was also acknowledged for her nine years service on the Meals on Wheels NSW Board, which is the governing body for the state's 138 Meals on Wheels services.
Ms Garner has worked with Meals on Wheels for 23 years now, and has recently taken on the role of network support officer for 19 services in Orana, Central West and Far West.
Coordinating volunteers, knowing you're providing not only a meal but a daily check-in and chat for people, has been rewarding as well as challenging.
It's certainly varied - and the service keeps delivering daily even through aged care reforms that affect the way they operate.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of Meals on Wheels in NSW, and invitations will soon be on their way out to those associated with the service to a local celebration lunch.
This "upside down" lunch will begin with dessert, followed by finger food, and is a chance to recognise board members, long-serving volunteers and more.
It's on at Town Hall on November 23.
