Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

One year on from his cross-country run, Nedd Brockmann home with new book, choccy milk

October 29 2023 - 11:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You've run from the east coast to the west coast of Australia, raising $2.5 million for charity, what on earth do you do next?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.